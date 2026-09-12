'Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar' Campaign To Keep Ocean, Beaches Clean At Odisha's Gopalpur Beach
Students, youth groups, Swachh Saathis and people from different sections of society participated in the campaign, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 9:37 PM IST
Berhampur: A ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ campaign was organised at Gopalpur Beach in Odisha on the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday.
The campaign was launched with the message, “Our ocean, our beaches and the protection of our environment are the protection of our future.” Students, youth groups, Swachh Saathis and people from different sections of society participated in the campaign and took a pledge to keep the ocean and beaches clean and safe.
The programme placed special emphasis on public participation and awareness for a healthy marine environment. Odisha has a coastline of around 575 km, of which 62.9 km lies in Ganjam district, giving the district an important role in protecting the state’s marine and coastal ecosystem.
The programme was organised jointly by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Odisha, and the Ganjam district administration. Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, Chitra Arumugam, who attended the event said the Department of Science and Technology is taking several important initiatives related to the ocean.
"Efforts are underway to bring a Coastal Observation Observatory through the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT). Besides, the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) is preparing a dedicated Marine Coastal Plan for Odisha’s approximately 575-km coastline," she said.
Chitra said, “A Marine Coastal Plan is being prepared for Odisha’s 575-km coastline. The plan will incorporate technology from various agencies and data collected by different departments.” She said just as different plans are prepared for a particular piece of land, accurate data and mapping are required to understand what exists at different locations along the extensive coastline.
The Marine Coastal Plan will be prepared using technologies available with various agencies of the Government of India and data collected from different departments. Along with coastal protection, the safety of tourists is also being given priority. Incidents of drowning caused by rip currents have been reported at various locations, including the major tourist destination of Puri.
To address the issue, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) plans to implement an Automatic Beach Monitoring System under which camera surveillance systems will be connected to a server. This will help assess the possibility of rip currents occurring at specific locations and times along the coast.
Once advance information is available, lifeguards, beach committees, district administrations and hotel authorities can be alerted. Tourists can also be advised in advance to avoid entering specific stretches of the sea during periods when rip currents are likely.
“An advance assessment will be made regarding the possibility of rip currents. Based on this, everyone from lifeguards and beach committees to district administrations and hotel authorities can be alerted,” Chitra said.
Ganjam District Collector V Keerthi Vasan also attended the programme and said that the beach ecosystem is closely connected with people’s lives and livelihoods. Various activities focusing on coastal protection will continue for the next week, he said.
The Ganjam district administration has also initiated the ‘Ama Ganjam, Swachha Ganjam’ initiative which is undertaken every Tuesday.
Students of Berhampur University also participated in the campaign. The university's professor of Botany Mrutyunjay Jena welcomed the initiative and said that biodiversity can remain healthy only when the ocean is clean. He emphasised that ocean cleanliness and biodiversity are closely inter-connected. "The university is making efforts to reduce the use of plastic by tourists on beaches and ensure that the coastline is cleaned regularly," he said.
During the beach cleanup, large quantities of microplastics and synthetic fabrics were also found. Since these materials do not easily decompose, they pose a threat to the environment. Their impact can also extend to marine species such as fish and crabs, as well as turtles that come to the beaches to lay eggs. Prof Lakshmidhar Rout of the Chemical Sciences Department at IISER Berhampur also welcomed the ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ initiative. He stressed the need for government measures to keep Odisha’s long coastline clean and safe.
“Government initiatives are necessary to clean Odisha’s extensive coastline. Such a unique programme is welcome. A marine road could also contribute to economic growth,” Prof Rout said.
Akshay Sharma, a student who participated in the programme, said the slogan ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ is highly relevant in the present circumstances. He said microplastics and synthetic fabrics are being found on the beach and, since they are difficult to decompose, they are also harmful to marine life. “We joined the cleanup drive to protect the marine ecosystem. Microplastics and synthetic fabrics do not easily decompose. They are also dangerous for fish, crabs and turtles that come to lay eggs,” he said.
Director of the Department of Science and Technology Puja Mishra, Ganjam Additional District Magistrate Sachidananda Nayak, Gopalpur NAC Executive Officer Manoj Nahak, along with several other officials, participated in the programme. Faculty members and students of IISER Berhampur, Berhampur University and Gopalpur College, along with Swachh Saathis of Gopalpur NAC and youth groups, also took part.
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