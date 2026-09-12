ETV Bharat / state

'Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar' Campaign To Keep Ocean, Beaches Clean At Odisha's Gopalpur Beach

Berhampur: A ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ campaign was organised at Gopalpur Beach in Odisha on the occasion of International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday.

The campaign was launched with the message, “Our ocean, our beaches and the protection of our environment are the protection of our future.” Students, youth groups, Swachh Saathis and people from different sections of society participated in the campaign and took a pledge to keep the ocean and beaches clean and safe.

The programme placed special emphasis on public participation and awareness for a healthy marine environment. Odisha has a coastline of around 575 km, of which 62.9 km lies in Ganjam district, giving the district an important role in protecting the state’s marine and coastal ecosystem.

The programme was organised jointly by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Odisha, and the Ganjam district administration. Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, Chitra Arumugam, who attended the event said the Department of Science and Technology is taking several important initiatives related to the ocean.

"Efforts are underway to bring a Coastal Observation Observatory through the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT). Besides, the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) is preparing a dedicated Marine Coastal Plan for Odisha’s approximately 575-km coastline," she said.

Chitra said, “A Marine Coastal Plan is being prepared for Odisha’s 575-km coastline. The plan will incorporate technology from various agencies and data collected by different departments.” She said just as different plans are prepared for a particular piece of land, accurate data and mapping are required to understand what exists at different locations along the extensive coastline.

A sand art on the initiative at Gopalpur beach (ETV Bharat)

The Marine Coastal Plan will be prepared using technologies available with various agencies of the Government of India and data collected from different departments. Along with coastal protection, the safety of tourists is also being given priority. Incidents of drowning caused by rip currents have been reported at various locations, including the major tourist destination of Puri.

To address the issue, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) plans to implement an Automatic Beach Monitoring System under which camera surveillance systems will be connected to a server. This will help assess the possibility of rip currents occurring at specific locations and times along the coast.