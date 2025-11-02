ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Polls: Election Commission Encourages Youth, First Timers To Vote Earnestly

Patna: Youth will play a crucial role in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The enthusiasm among the youth especially first time voters is palpable in the state scheduled to witness a fierce battle of ballot in a few days.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra as the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to encourage significant participation of youngsters in the electoral process.

SVEEP is a public awareness programme of the Election Commission of India, under which first-time voters are informed about the importance of voting and made aware of its importance. The Commission appoints a popular personality, artist, sportsperson, or social worker as the 'SVEEP Icon'.

ETV Bharat's correspondent had a special conversation with Neetu Chandra, who arrived here to raise awareness among young voters. Neetu said this time, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the youth on voting.

"Bihar is the youngest state and I am visiting various colleges as part of the voter awareness programme. I am explaining the importance of voting to the youth, especially first-time voters," she said.

Neetu said she is visiting various places in collaboration with the district administration and the Bihar electoral office. "It is unfortunate that Patna has been witnessing the lowest voter turnout in Bihar in the last few elections. But this time, people are promising me that the voter turnout will be higher than last time," she said.

Neetu said she will appeal to the people of Bihar to be the first to leave their homes and vote on election day. "After voting, take a photo with your inked finger and post it on social media", she appealed to voters.

Neetu said she has cancelled her shoots and will vote in Patna on November 6. She said that while there is a lot of fake news circulating on various platforms, she believes that the people of Bihar are wise and can make out what's right and what's not. "The youth are beginning to understand the importance of voting," she said.

The Election Commission has issued special guidelines for first-time voters. The Commission has stated that youth are the new strength of Bihar's democracy, whose participation will determine the direction of the state's development. The poll panel has released a detailed handbook titled "First-time Voters Navigation and Guidelines" to educate such voters about the voting process, their rights, and their duties.