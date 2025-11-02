Bihar Polls: Election Commission Encourages Youth, First Timers To Vote Earnestly
The poll panel has appointed Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra as its SVEEP icon to encourage youth to participate in the electoral process.
Patna: Youth will play a crucial role in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The enthusiasm among the youth especially first time voters is palpable in the state scheduled to witness a fierce battle of ballot in a few days.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra as the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to encourage significant participation of youngsters in the electoral process.
SVEEP is a public awareness programme of the Election Commission of India, under which first-time voters are informed about the importance of voting and made aware of its importance. The Commission appoints a popular personality, artist, sportsperson, or social worker as the 'SVEEP Icon'.
ETV Bharat's correspondent had a special conversation with Neetu Chandra, who arrived here to raise awareness among young voters. Neetu said this time, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the youth on voting.
"Bihar is the youngest state and I am visiting various colleges as part of the voter awareness programme. I am explaining the importance of voting to the youth, especially first-time voters," she said.
Neetu said she is visiting various places in collaboration with the district administration and the Bihar electoral office. "It is unfortunate that Patna has been witnessing the lowest voter turnout in Bihar in the last few elections. But this time, people are promising me that the voter turnout will be higher than last time," she said.
Neetu said she will appeal to the people of Bihar to be the first to leave their homes and vote on election day. "After voting, take a photo with your inked finger and post it on social media", she appealed to voters.
Neetu said she has cancelled her shoots and will vote in Patna on November 6. She said that while there is a lot of fake news circulating on various platforms, she believes that the people of Bihar are wise and can make out what's right and what's not. "The youth are beginning to understand the importance of voting," she said.
The Election Commission has issued special guidelines for first-time voters. The Commission has stated that youth are the new strength of Bihar's democracy, whose participation will determine the direction of the state's development. The poll panel has released a detailed handbook titled "First-time Voters Navigation and Guidelines" to educate such voters about the voting process, their rights, and their duties.
According to the Commission, the number of voters aged between 18 and 19 in Bihar this time is 1.40 million, while the number of first-time voters is approximately 2.4 million. The number of young voters up to the age of 29 is 1.63 crore, representing 24 per cent of the total electorate. First-time voters are not just a number, but the bearers of Bihar's political consciousness, said the poll panel.
The Commission has informed voters that if they have any complaints regarding the voter list, identity card, or polling station, they can directly contact the concerned official. "Officials from the state level to the polling station can be approached for redressal of grievances. Additionally, observers, who are senior civil service officers, are appointed in every election. If a voter has any problems, they can directly contact these officials", the panel said
The poll panel said first-time voters should ensure that their voter ID card is valid, as it serves as the most important identification proof.
It said mobile phones must be turned off and deposited outside before voters enter a polling station. "Taking photos or videos with cameras or recording devices to the polling stations is strictly prohibited. Wearing or carrying political symbols, such as party hats or flags, is prohibited. Voters may not carry weapons or sharp objects into the polling station. Unauthorized persons cannot enter the voting booth under the pretext of assisting a voter," the ECI clarified.
It said if a voter has already signed the register but decides not to vote, he/she can opt out of voting. "In such cases, the voter will have to inform the presiding officer, return the voter slip, and his/her decision will be recorded in the register. They can then leave the polling station without casting their votes," the poll panel said.
For the first time, the Election Commission has provided voter registration and information facilities through the NVSP portal, Voter Helpline App, and WhatsApp chatbot. Now, anyone can register their vote. One can search for names in the voter list, update details, or obtain polling station information from their phone or computer.
All Indian citizens aged 18 years and above are eligible to vote, provided their names are included in the electoral roll. However, those who have been disqualified by a court or convicted of election-related offenses are not eligible to vote.
The Election Commission clearly directed that influencing voters by offering money or gifts during elections is a crime. "Furthermore, no one can solicit votes by distributing liquor, treats, or other goods. Anyone doing so will face legal action and their voting rights may be revoked," it explained.
The Commission also directed that no candidate should seek votes in the name of caste, religion, or community. Furthermore, anyone attempting to influence voters by intimidation or threats will take strict action against them, it added.
