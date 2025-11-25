ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Writes To CEC, Seeks Removal Of 'Biased' Police Officers During Bengal Assembly Polls

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday said that he has written a letter to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, urging him to remove 'biased' police officers from poll duty during the assembly elections due next year.

Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, claimed that in a convention of a police association held at Digha recently, several participants expressed a desire to see Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee as the chief minister for the fourth term.

"These police officers have done away with the norms of maintaining neutrality and have become biased. These officers should not be put on poll duty when the model code of conduct (MCC) comes into force before the assembly polls in West Bengal," he said in a press conference.

"I have sent a letter to the CEC seeking removal of biased police personnel from poll duty," Adhikari said.

Asserting that the men in uniform cannot make political statements like these, the BJP leader alleged that the police under Mamata Banerjee have ruined the last vestiges of democracy in the state.