'Leave Aside 8 Hours, You Don't Do Your Duty Even For 8 Mins': Suvendu Pulls Up Howrah Civic Body Employees
Suvendu Adhikari says Howrah civic polls, which have not been held for over 10 years, will be conducted within December, reports ETV Bharat's Rajib Mukherjee.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 7:04 PM IST
Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday issued a stern warning to around 500 employees of the Howrah Municipal Corporation over poor work culture and directed them to change their mindset immediately. He also announced that the Howrah Municipal Corporation elections will be held within this year.
Addressing an administrative meeting at the new Howrah Collectorate building, Adhikari said, "Let aside eight hours, you (civic body employees) do not perform your duties for even eight minutes. Change your mindset."
The CM said as per information received from the Howrah Municipal Commissioner, the corporation currently employs a total of 1,700 staff members of whom, 500 were recruited on political considerations. It is alleged that these employees, rarely show up for work.
Consequently, civic services in the city have been in a state of collapse for over 10 years while elections too have not been held during this period. Adhikari announced that Howrah civic polls are set to be held after a gap of over a decade. "Barring any unforeseen issue, the elections would take place by December," he added.
A series of problems ranging from safe drinking water, dilapidated drainage system, lack of proper waste management to dismal condition of health centres and educational institutions have made the lives of Howrah residents utterly miserable.
Alongside emphasising the need to streamline the civic body's operations, the CM pointed out the long-standing impasse over coordination between the Railways and the state government. "During the tenure of the previous government, the relationship between the Railways and the Howrah Municipal Corporation was adversarial. As a result, numerous projects, ranging from the development of the station premises to water and drainage schemes, had remained stalled. Now, in an effort to change this scenario, all stakeholders have been brought together under a single umbrella," Adhikari said.
The district administrative meeting was attended by the DM, Police Commissioner, four MLAs, DGP, the Commissioner of Police, officials from the Howrah Municipal Corporation, Bally Municipality, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority and Howrah Improvement Trust, as well as top-ranking railway officials, including General Managers of Eastern and South Eastern Railways and Divisional Railway Managers.
The CM clarified that his government's foremost priority is 'clean drinking water' followed by sanitation, waste management and the infrastructural development of parks, health centres, and educational institutions. He said that a coordination committee will be constituted to expedite these initiatives.
The coordination committee will be headed by the District Magistrate while the secretary of the Urban Development Department will oversee the entire process. Separate lists delineating the specific responsibilities of the Railways and the state government have also been finalised.
According to political observers, the Chief Minister's move is two-pronged: first, to comprehensively revamp the long-neglected Howrah district; and second, to rein in the culture of political patronage and dereliction of duty that has permeated every level of the administration. By declaring a zero-tolerance policy on work performance, Suvendu has made it clear that failure to change course will inevitably result in strict punitive action.
Following North Bengal and Durgapur, the focus now shifts to Howrah. Through a series of administrative meetings held across various districts, the CM is conveying a clear message: governance is not about ruling, but about service, which is the core mantra of his administration.
Adhikari has unequivocally stated that for those who fail to deliver this service, no amount of political affiliation will serve as a shield.
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