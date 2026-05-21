ETV Bharat / state

'Leave Aside 8 Hours, You Don't Do Your Duty Even For 8 Mins': Suvendu Pulls Up Howrah Civic Body Employees

Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday issued a stern warning to around 500 employees of the Howrah Municipal Corporation over poor work culture and directed them to change their mindset immediately. He also announced that the Howrah Municipal Corporation elections will be held within this year.

Addressing an administrative meeting at the new Howrah Collectorate building, Adhikari said, "Let aside eight hours, you (civic body employees) do not perform your duties for even eight minutes. Change your mindset."

The CM said as per information received from the Howrah Municipal Commissioner, the corporation currently employs a total of 1,700 staff members of whom, 500 were recruited on political considerations. It is alleged that these employees, rarely show up for work.

Consequently, civic services in the city have been in a state of collapse for over 10 years while elections too have not been held during this period. Adhikari announced that Howrah civic polls are set to be held after a gap of over a decade. "Barring any unforeseen issue, the elections would take place by December," he added.

A series of problems ranging from safe drinking water, dilapidated drainage system, lack of proper waste management to dismal condition of health centres and educational institutions have made the lives of Howrah residents utterly miserable.

Alongside emphasising the need to streamline the civic body's operations, the CM pointed out the long-standing impasse over coordination between the Railways and the state government. "During the tenure of the previous government, the relationship between the Railways and the Howrah Municipal Corporation was adversarial. As a result, numerous projects, ranging from the development of the station premises to water and drainage schemes, had remained stalled. Now, in an effort to change this scenario, all stakeholders have been brought together under a single umbrella," Adhikari said.