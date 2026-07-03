ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Wants North Bengal To Be Freed From 'Kolkata-Dependence', Warns Absconding Public Representatives

Siliguri: The West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, held an administrative meeting at the 'Uttarkanya', the branch secretariat located in Siliguri, on Friday, intending to make North Bengal self-reliant in development activities independent of the city of Kolkata and gave a strong warning to the 'absconding' public representatives from North Bengal.

The meeting lasted almost three hours and was attended by the minister of the North Bengal Development Department of the state, Nisith Pramanik, Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, and other leading officials of the region's administration department, along with other participants joining online to discuss the overall development and enhance the coordination of administration in North Bengal districts.

Addressing a press meet, Adhikari said that although 'Uttarkanya' had been created to ensure that the local people would not have to travel all the way to Kolkata for administrative purposes, the latest assessment pointed out that there was a complete lack of adequate staff and service delivery mechanisms in various departments.

The Chief Minister took a hard line against the administration of the region by issuing an administrative notice claiming that representatives from about 80 per cent of the Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, Zilla Parishads, municipalities, and GTA of North Bengal are running away from their respective offices.

"Saturday is not a day off for the government. Sunday is not a day off for the government. Governance is a 24x7 activity. No individual or political person or elected representative should hamper government work," Adhikari warned the fleeing representatives, claiming that they were hiding from the public due to the heat generated against them or because they had to return 'cut-money.' He advised them to either hand themselves over to the police or resign from their posts.

Emphasising the development activities which are being carried out through collaborative work between the Centre and the States, Adhikari pointed out that the budget for the North Bengal Development Department has been increased from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,000 crore, whereas the GTA grant has been increased from Rs 180 crore to Rs 360 crore.