Suvendu Wants North Bengal To Be Freed From 'Kolkata-Dependence', Warns Absconding Public Representatives
Adhikari said the budget for the North Bengal Development Department has been increased from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,000 crore, writes Subhadeep Roy Nandi.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
Siliguri: The West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, held an administrative meeting at the 'Uttarkanya', the branch secretariat located in Siliguri, on Friday, intending to make North Bengal self-reliant in development activities independent of the city of Kolkata and gave a strong warning to the 'absconding' public representatives from North Bengal.
The meeting lasted almost three hours and was attended by the minister of the North Bengal Development Department of the state, Nisith Pramanik, Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, and other leading officials of the region's administration department, along with other participants joining online to discuss the overall development and enhance the coordination of administration in North Bengal districts.
Addressing a press meet, Adhikari said that although 'Uttarkanya' had been created to ensure that the local people would not have to travel all the way to Kolkata for administrative purposes, the latest assessment pointed out that there was a complete lack of adequate staff and service delivery mechanisms in various departments.
The Chief Minister took a hard line against the administration of the region by issuing an administrative notice claiming that representatives from about 80 per cent of the Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis, Zilla Parishads, municipalities, and GTA of North Bengal are running away from their respective offices.
"Saturday is not a day off for the government. Sunday is not a day off for the government. Governance is a 24x7 activity. No individual or political person or elected representative should hamper government work," Adhikari warned the fleeing representatives, claiming that they were hiding from the public due to the heat generated against them or because they had to return 'cut-money.' He advised them to either hand themselves over to the police or resign from their posts.
Emphasising the development activities which are being carried out through collaborative work between the Centre and the States, Adhikari pointed out that the budget for the North Bengal Development Department has been increased from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,000 crore, whereas the GTA grant has been increased from Rs 180 crore to Rs 360 crore.
Some of the important projects proposed for the region include the construction of an AIIMS, a cancer hospital, and some medical and educational institutions in Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Balurghat. With a view to improving the infrastructure of connectivity, extra land will be allotted for commercial development of the Hasimara Army Airport, in addition to operating the Balurghat and Malda airports and upgrading the Cooch Behar airport. Besides, some irrigation projects would be taken up in Malda, South Dinajpur, and Cooch Behar.
About preparations to tackle monsoons in view of the flash floods of October 2025, the Chief Minister announced that while 300 of 670 short-term irrigation projects have been successfully implemented, long-term projects would be taken up in winter. For rescue purposes, a team of 400 extra policemen will also be made available, along with Civil Defence volunteers, from June 15 to October 15. In addition, there is also a force of 50 ex-servicemen who will help NDRF, SDRF, and policemen in the hills.
Regarding employment for migrant labourers, Adhikari stressed the implementation of the ‘125 Days of Work’ or Jiramji Scheme on July 1 for 2.56 crore job card holders with fixed wage rates of Rs 300 per day for unskilled, Rs 450 for semi-skilled, and Rs 600 for skilled workers.
Regarding the direct cash transfer program for women, the Chief Minister informed that the technical glitches of the previous tenure have been sorted out successfully and direct transfer has been made to 1,09,92,000 women, whereas the remaining 26,000 pending cases will soon be sorted out.
Adhikari set forth tough norms for the allowance, including exclusion of non-Indian citizens, those who got married thrice, those who have not taken vaccinations (essential or COVID-19) and students leaving the government school to join a religious educational institution.
Taking a swipe at the previous administration, Adhikari said that the previous chief minister worked "autocratically" without letting others work. He added that the present administration makes the role clear right from the grassroots level up to the state level and that North Bengal is getting more representation than ever before, as ten ministers have been appointed from this region, many being of cabinet rank.