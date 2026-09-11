Suvendu To Attend BRICS Dinner In Delhi On Saturday, Meet Ambani In Mumbai, Secure Investments For Bengal
Suvendu Adhukari says West Bengal government will soon hand over plots to 33 firms for setting up their projects, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will attend a dinner hosted during the BRICS Summit in Delhi on Saturday. He is also scheduled to meet Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai. Adhikari said he will attempt to secure major investments for the state during these visits.
On Friday, Adhikari announced that he would attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Adani Group's proposed 2,000-bed hospital in the New Town area on the outskirts of Kolkata on September 24. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani is also expected to be present at the event.
The 18th BRICS Summit is being held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. India is hosting the meeting of this alliance comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A dinner is being hosted during the Summit on September 12 and the Bengal Chief Minister will attend it.
Regarding his visit to Mumbai, Adhikari said he would meet Mukesh Ambani adding that the state is seeking greater participation from major corporate groups in the development of West Bengal. He said that Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, had called to invite him to their family's Ganesh Puja celebrations.
Adhikari said the state government is working on establishing a defence project in Junput area of Purba Medinipur district. He pointed out that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had previously sent a letter regarding this project to the former Trinamool Congress government, but received no response. "We have replied to that letter," he added.
According to reports, the DRDO plans to set up a facility in Junput for testing the country's weapon systems.
Adhikari announced that the Rs 6,000-crore expansion project of Haldia Petrochemicals Limited has been completed and is ready for inauguration. He said that he would inaugurate the facility before Durga Puja.
The Chief Minister said that the government would soon hand over land to 33 companies for setting up their projects. The hospital proposed by the Adani Group is one of the key projects highlighted by the government. He had previously announced that this facility in New Town would have 2,000 beds, with half of them reserved for the economically disadvantaged sections of society.
He said that attracting major national and international firms to West Bengal would expand the state's economic activity and revenue base, thereby enabling greater expenditure on education, healthcare, and infrastructure.
"National and international organisations have a role to play in revitalising West Bengal's economy. Joint business operations are possible, and the revenue generated from them can be utilised for education, health, and infrastructure sectors," he added.
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