ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu To Attend BRICS Dinner In Delhi On Saturday, Meet Ambani In Mumbai, Secure Investments For Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will attend a dinner hosted during the BRICS Summit in Delhi on Saturday. He is also scheduled to meet Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai. Adhikari said he will attempt to secure major investments for the state during these visits.

On Friday, Adhikari announced that he would attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Adani Group's proposed 2,000-bed hospital in the New Town area on the outskirts of Kolkata on September 24. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani is also expected to be present at the event.

The 18th BRICS Summit is being held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. India is hosting the meeting of this alliance comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. A dinner is being hosted during the Summit on September 12 and the Bengal Chief Minister will attend it.

Regarding his visit to Mumbai, Adhikari said he would meet Mukesh Ambani adding that the state is seeking greater participation from major corporate groups in the development of West Bengal. He said that Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, had called to invite him to their family's Ganesh Puja celebrations.

Adhikari said the state government is working on establishing a defence project in Junput area of ​​Purba Medinipur district. He pointed out that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had previously sent a letter regarding this project to the former Trinamool Congress government, but received no response. "We have replied to that letter," he added.