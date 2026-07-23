ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Seeks Death Penalty For Gateman In Murshidabad Level Crossing Accident That Killed 5

Baharampur: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday directed the police to expedite the investigation into the Murshidabad level crossing accident that claimed five lives and said the prosecution should seek capital punishment for the arrested gateman.

Adhikari gave the directions after meeting the victims' families and handing over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each. A train rammed into a school vehicle, killing five people, including four students, at the Govindpur level crossing on July 17.

"I am directing the police clearly to complete their investigation while the accused gateman is still in custody. They must submit the chargesheet while he is still in custody. A custodial trial must be conducted so that he is awarded capital punishment," he said.

Adhikari instructed the SP and the DM of Murshidabad to monitor the investigation closely, stating that a special public prosecutor will be appointed. He also asked local MLA Bharat Kumar Jhawar to keep track of the case and regularly update him.

The chief minister flew to Baharampur by helicopter around noon and travelled by road to Govindpur, stopping briefly at the accident site before meeting the bereaved families at a programme held in the Govindpur village. State minister Gaurishankar Ghosh, DM Rajarshi Mitra, SP Sachin Makkar, Beldanga MLA Jhawar and other senior officials were present.