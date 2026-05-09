ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Reviews Law And Order, Welfare Schemes After Taking Oath As Bengal CM

Suvendu Adhikari signs documents after taking the oath as West Bengal Chief Minister during a ceremony in Kolkata on Saturday, May 9, 2026. ( IANS )

Kolkata: After taking the oath of office on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari held a meeting with Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala, Director General of Police Siddh Nath Gupta, and other police and civil officials to review the law and order situation in the state.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand was also present at the meeting, sources said.

Adhikari also enquired about the operations of various schemes introduced by the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and directed the chief secretary to ensure that the schemes continue to function smoothly without disruption, the sources added.

He also enquired about the progress of the renovation work being carried out at the Writers’ Buildings, which will be the next state secretariat.