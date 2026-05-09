Suvendu Reviews Law And Order, Welfare Schemes After Taking Oath As Bengal CM
The meeting was attended by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand besides Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala and Director General of Police Siddh Nath Gupta.
By PTI
Published : May 9, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Kolkata: After taking the oath of office on Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari held a meeting with Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala, Director General of Police Siddh Nath Gupta, and other police and civil officials to review the law and order situation in the state.
Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand was also present at the meeting, sources said.
Adhikari also enquired about the operations of various schemes introduced by the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and directed the chief secretary to ensure that the schemes continue to function smoothly without disruption, the sources added.
He also enquired about the progress of the renovation work being carried out at the Writers’ Buildings, which will be the next state secretariat.
Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes, became the first BJP chief Minister to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bengal. The BJP won 207 of the 293 seats in the assembly election 2026 putting an end to the 15-year rule of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah besides Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Ministers of the BJP-governed states were present on the occasion.
On the sidelines of the Suvendu's swearing-in ceremony, PM Modi and Home Minister Shah paid tribute to the hundreds of BJP activists killed in alleged atrocities by the Trinamool Congress in the last few years and said their sacrifices will be remembered as a source of strength.