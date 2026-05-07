ETV Bharat / state

Three Detained Over Murder Of Suvendu's PA; 'Let Guilty Get Life Term, Not Death Penalty,' Says Victim's Mother

Madhyamgram: Three persons have been detained in connection with the fatal shooting of Chandranath Rath, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, in Madhyamgram in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night.

However, in the interest of the ongoing investigation, the investigators are currently withholding the names and identities of the detained individuals. Sources said that the detainees are being interrogated. Currently, the three persons are being interrogated and their mobile tower and call details are being analysed, police sources said. Also, CCTV footage collected from multiple locations in the area is being scrutinised to trace the movement of the assailants.

The murder took place at around 10:30 pm. Chandranath was attacked in Doharia area near Doltala in Madhyamgram. Eight miscreants riding four motorcycles, began tailing Chandranath's vehicle. Upon reaching a bypass road in Doharia, his vehicle was intercepted by a four-wheeler. Immediately thereafter, the motorcyclists reportedly surrounded Chandranath's car and opened fire at it.

Chandranath and his associate, Buddhadev Bera, sustained severe bullet injuries and the car was badly damaged. They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced Chandranath dead while Buddhadev, who was in a critical condition, was transferred to a hospital in Kolkata later that night and is currently undergoing treatment.

Bengal Police have already set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder case. Since Thursday morning, SIT officials are investigating at Doharia area of ​​Madhyamgram. Along with collecting samples, the entire area has been cordoned off as investigators meticulously gather minute details related to the incident. Investigators claim to have recovered several crucial leads from the crime scene that could play a significant role in the investigation.

Police sources said, Chandranath's vehicle is also being subjected to a thorough examination. Forensic experts have collected samples from the car and investigators are closely analysing factors such as the trajectory of the bullets, the distance from which the shots were fired, and the direction from which the attackers approached.