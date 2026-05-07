Three Detained Over Murder Of Suvendu's PA; 'Let Guilty Get Life Term, Not Death Penalty,' Says Victim's Mother
Investigators have sent evidences from spot for forensic examination and analysing CCTV footage to trace the miscreants, reports ETV Bharat's Ayan Neogi and Bapi Mondal.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Madhyamgram: Three persons have been detained in connection with the fatal shooting of Chandranath Rath, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant, in Madhyamgram in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night.
However, in the interest of the ongoing investigation, the investigators are currently withholding the names and identities of the detained individuals. Sources said that the detainees are being interrogated. Currently, the three persons are being interrogated and their mobile tower and call details are being analysed, police sources said. Also, CCTV footage collected from multiple locations in the area is being scrutinised to trace the movement of the assailants.
The murder took place at around 10:30 pm. Chandranath was attacked in Doharia area near Doltala in Madhyamgram. Eight miscreants riding four motorcycles, began tailing Chandranath's vehicle. Upon reaching a bypass road in Doharia, his vehicle was intercepted by a four-wheeler. Immediately thereafter, the motorcyclists reportedly surrounded Chandranath's car and opened fire at it.
Chandranath and his associate, Buddhadev Bera, sustained severe bullet injuries and the car was badly damaged. They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced Chandranath dead while Buddhadev, who was in a critical condition, was transferred to a hospital in Kolkata later that night and is currently undergoing treatment.
Bengal Police have already set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder case. Since Thursday morning, SIT officials are investigating at Doharia area of Madhyamgram. Along with collecting samples, the entire area has been cordoned off as investigators meticulously gather minute details related to the incident. Investigators claim to have recovered several crucial leads from the crime scene that could play a significant role in the investigation.
Police sources said, Chandranath's vehicle is also being subjected to a thorough examination. Forensic experts have collected samples from the car and investigators are closely analysing factors such as the trajectory of the bullets, the distance from which the shots were fired, and the direction from which the attackers approached.
Efforts are underway to determine the specific type of firearms that were used in the attack. The recovered bullets and used cartridges have been sent for forensic analysis. Preliminary assessments suggest that the shots were fired from extremely close range.
Personnel from central security forces have been deployed in the vicinity of Chandranath's residence, and patrolling operations are currently underway.
Meanwhile, Chandranath's body was transferred from the local hospital in Madhyamgram to the morgue at Barasat Medical College and Hospital. The head of the department along with two assistant professors, have been assigned the task of conducting a speedy post-mortem examination. Investigators are hopeful that the post-mortem report will yield crucial information regarding the nature of the attack and the number of rounds fired.
Chandranath was a resident of Ishwarpur in Kulup Gram Panchayat area of Chandipur Assembly constituency in Purba Medinipur district. A solemn silence has fallen upon Kulup following his murder. Chandranath's mortal remains are expected to arrive at his residence today. West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya has already reached the village.
Hasirani Rath, his mother said, "I want the guilty to be punished. But as a mother, I do not wish for them to be hanged; Instead, I seek life imprisonment. They committed this act solely because the BJP has come to power. Our state president and leaders have repeatedly emphasised the need to maintain law and order in the state. Had my son died in an accident, the grief would not have been such profound. My son's brutal murder is truly agonising. My family has been facing such threats ever since Suvendu babu defeated Mamata Banerjee."
The incident has also triggered strong reactions within political circles. According to a section of political observers, amidst the turbulent post-poll atmosphere in Bengal, the murder has once again raised serious questions regarding the state's law and order situation. It now remains to be seen what information emerges from the ongoing investigation.
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