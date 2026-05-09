ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu's Mother Wants Her Son To Work For Achieving Justice For R G Kar Rape-Murder Victim

Suvendu Adhikari signs documents after taking the oath as West Bengal Chief Minister during a ceremony in Kolkata on Saturday, May 9, 2026. ( IANS )

Kanthi: Newly sworn-in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's mother Gayatri Adhikari on Saturday said she wants her son to work toward achieving justice for the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder victim.

She and her three-time MP husband Sisir Adhikari said the people of West Bengal are happier than they are over their son being at the helm of the first BJP government in West Bengal.

Suvendu Adhikari and five other BJP MLAs took the oath at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Saturday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP's central leadership and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.

Expressing pride over her son becoming the chief minister, Gayatri Adhikari said, "I will ask him to now work for achieving justice to the R G Kar rape-murder victim and all others who faced atrocities." The victim, a postgraduate trainee, was raped and murdered while on duty at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024, causing nationwide outrage.

Her mother Ratna Debnath won on a BJP ticket from Panihati constituency.

Gayatri Adhikari said her son fought tirelessly against the TMC for the past five years.

The chief minister's mother said she wants her son to also look into the issues of jobs, women's security and protecting the interests of the poorer sections of the society.