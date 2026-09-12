ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Invokes Monk Chinmoy Krishna To Attack Left, CPI(M) Hits Back With Umar Khalid

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's reference to jailed Bangladeshi monk Chinmoy Krishna Das to underscore the importance of the state's creation as a homeland for Bengali Hindus triggered a sharp counterattack from the CPI(M), which accused the BJP of "double standards" and cited the arrest of student leader Umar Khalid.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Ganesh Puja in Rajarhat Gopalpur on Saturday, Adhikari said the images of Chinmoy Krishna attending his mother's funeral after being released on a five-hour parole had shaken Sanatanis across the world.

"If we had not got accession to India through the struggle of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Swami Pranavananda, perhaps our condition today would have been like Chinmoy Krishna," he said.

The chief minister also accused successive Left Front and TMC governments of deliberately erasing the contribution of Mookerjee and Pranavananda to the movement for the creation of a homeland for Bengali Hindus.

Adhikari also invoked the pain in his own family, recalling the experience of his mother, Gayatri Devi, whose family originally hailed from what is now Bangladesh, saying she had to flee to India with her father during Partition because they were Hindus.

"There is pain in my own life too. Because she was a Hindu, my mother too had to flee with her father, leaving everything behind and carrying only the clothes she was wearing," he said.

CPI(M) leader Kaltan Dasgupta, however, sought to turn the argument back on the BJP, saying the Left stood for minority rights irrespective of national boundaries but alleged that the saffron party applied different standards at home and abroad.

"We Leftists have always stood for the rights of minorities and against majoritarian domination, whether in Bangladesh, India or Palestine," Dasgupta said.

"But the BJP is practising double standards. Chinmoy Krishna is in jail there after being branded anti-national; here, Umar Khalid is also in jail. The BJP's double standards are becoming increasingly evident to the people," he said.

Chinmoy Krishna has been in custody in Bangladesh since November 2024 in a case linked to alleged offences against the state. He was recently allowed to attend the last rites of his mother, who died last week.

Adhikari has repeatedly raised the condition of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, including after the killing of Dipu Das in Mymensingh last year, when he, as Leader of the Opposition, had called for intensified protests until Dhaka clarified the action being taken against those responsible and measures for the protection of Hindus.

"The Left and the TMC tried to make people forget the struggle and contribution of Mookerjee and Swami Pranavananda towards securing a homeland for Bengali Hindus. We want to bring that tradition and legacy back," he said.

The BJP government's political messaging comes against the backdrop of a broader ideological battle over the state's cultural calendar, religious observances and the historical narrative surrounding Partition and Bengal's incorporation into India.

Adhikari also revived his attack on the 34-year Left Front rule, alleging that the Communist government had sought to distance Bengal from its religious and cultural traditions.