Suvendu Invokes Monk Chinmoy Krishna To Attack Left, CPI(M) Hits Back With Umar Khalid
Suvendu Adhikari accused successive Left Front and TMC governments of deliberately erasing the contribution of Mookerjee and Pranavananda to the movement
By PTI
Published : September 12, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's reference to jailed Bangladeshi monk Chinmoy Krishna Das to underscore the importance of the state's creation as a homeland for Bengali Hindus triggered a sharp counterattack from the CPI(M), which accused the BJP of "double standards" and cited the arrest of student leader Umar Khalid.
Speaking at the inauguration of a Ganesh Puja in Rajarhat Gopalpur on Saturday, Adhikari said the images of Chinmoy Krishna attending his mother's funeral after being released on a five-hour parole had shaken Sanatanis across the world.
"If we had not got accession to India through the struggle of Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Swami Pranavananda, perhaps our condition today would have been like Chinmoy Krishna," he said.
The chief minister also accused successive Left Front and TMC governments of deliberately erasing the contribution of Mookerjee and Pranavananda to the movement for the creation of a homeland for Bengali Hindus.
Adhikari also invoked the pain in his own family, recalling the experience of his mother, Gayatri Devi, whose family originally hailed from what is now Bangladesh, saying she had to flee to India with her father during Partition because they were Hindus.
"There is pain in my own life too. Because she was a Hindu, my mother too had to flee with her father, leaving everything behind and carrying only the clothes she was wearing," he said.
CPI(M) leader Kaltan Dasgupta, however, sought to turn the argument back on the BJP, saying the Left stood for minority rights irrespective of national boundaries but alleged that the saffron party applied different standards at home and abroad.
"We Leftists have always stood for the rights of minorities and against majoritarian domination, whether in Bangladesh, India or Palestine," Dasgupta said.
"But the BJP is practising double standards. Chinmoy Krishna is in jail there after being branded anti-national; here, Umar Khalid is also in jail. The BJP's double standards are becoming increasingly evident to the people," he said.
Chinmoy Krishna has been in custody in Bangladesh since November 2024 in a case linked to alleged offences against the state. He was recently allowed to attend the last rites of his mother, who died last week.
Adhikari has repeatedly raised the condition of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, including after the killing of Dipu Das in Mymensingh last year, when he, as Leader of the Opposition, had called for intensified protests until Dhaka clarified the action being taken against those responsible and measures for the protection of Hindus.
"The Left and the TMC tried to make people forget the struggle and contribution of Mookerjee and Swami Pranavananda towards securing a homeland for Bengali Hindus. We want to bring that tradition and legacy back," he said.
The BJP government's political messaging comes against the backdrop of a broader ideological battle over the state's cultural calendar, religious observances and the historical narrative surrounding Partition and Bengal's incorporation into India.
Adhikari also revived his attack on the 34-year Left Front rule, alleging that the Communist government had sought to distance Bengal from its religious and cultural traditions.
"For 34 years, the Left rule tried to make us forget our almanac, scriptures, traditions, priests, aarti and pushpanjali," he said, alleging that Durga Puja and Mahalaya had been similarly subjected to ideological scrutiny.
He then trained his guns on the TMC, accusing the previous government of having, particularly in its later years, attempted to "Jamatise" Bengal and citing changes in immersion schedules as an example.
"During the TMC regime, all the norms and rituals of Durga Puja were thrown away, and efforts were made to Jamatise (Jamat-e-Islami) the Durga Puja of Bengal," he said.
The chief minister said this year's Durga Puja would follow the traditional almanac, with immersion conducted accordingly. He also said liquor shops would remain closed on Ashtami.
The remarks drew a sarcastic response from veteran CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty, who accused the chief minister of attempting to dictate what people should read and how they should observe festivals.
"The chief minister does not seem to like Rabindranath Tagore's Sharadotsav and also rejects Birendra Krishna Bhadra's 'Mahishasura Mardini'," he said.
"Just because someone has become chief minister does not mean he can decide who will read which book or who will eat what. Things will happen as they have happened all these years," he said.
The dispute has also spilt into the traditional book stalls accompanying Durga Puja celebrations.
Adhikari had said in the Assembly that Left parties setting up stalls of Marxist literature alongside Durga Puja pandals should use the term "Durga Puja" rather than "Sharadotsav".
The CPI (M) dismissed the prescription, saying its stalls and celebrations would continue as before.
The BJP government's intervention in the cultural sphere marks a significant shift in Bengal's political discourse, where religious festivals have increasingly become arenas for competing claims over identity and history.
For the BJP, the contest is also an attempt to recast Bengal's political narrative around Partition, Bengali Hindu identity and the legacy of Mookerjee, while the Left is seeking to frame the debate as one between secularism and majoritarian politics.
The Left, meanwhile, is attempting to turn the BJP's references to minority persecution in Bangladesh into a broader debate over civil liberties and the treatment of minorities and political dissent within India.
The exchange over Chinmoy Krishna and Umar Khalid has thus widened the political battle well beyond Bangladesh, placing questions of minority rights, nationalism and majoritarianism at the centre of Bengal's increasingly polarised political discourse.