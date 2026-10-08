ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Inspects Malda Flood Damage, Pledges To Tackle Ganga Erosion; Launches Direct Financial Aid Scheme

Manikchak: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who arrived in Malda to inspect the food situation in the district, launched a scheme through which financial aid will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries' accounts via DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).

Under the initiative, those whose homes were destroyed will receive ₹1.80 lakh each, while those with partially damaged homes will receive ₹90,000.

Suvendu pledged to tackle Ganga erosion in the district and also handed over relief materials and Puja gifts to some of the affected individuals. He said, "For 50 years, no one thought about these distressed people, nor did anyone work to alleviate their suffering. While arriving by helicopter, I spent 20 minutes inspecting the condition of every devastated village, road, and embankment, and even recorded videos on my mobile phone. I will hold an administrative meeting to address the erosion issues in Ratua and Manikchak."

This year, Ganga erosion and floods caused total damage to 2,255 houses and partial damage to 22,340 houses across the district, including Ratua-I, Manikchak, and English Bazar. Crops on 92 hectares of agricultural land were destroyed, and vegetable cultivation on 49 hectares was severely disrupted. Nevertheless, the administration remained proactive from the very beginning in tackling the flood situation.

Amid the flood situation, 8,877 affected individuals took shelter in 21 relief camps set up by the administration. To address health concerns, 377 medical camps were organised, and 515 pregnant women were relocated from flood-affected areas to safety.