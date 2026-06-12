Suvendu Hints At Target-Based Approach For Bengal's Durga Puja Grants
Adhikari also said there have been no discussions regarding the grant yet, and discussions will take place when the time comes.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 9:45 PM IST
Kolkata: On May 4, the day the Assembly election results were announced, clear signs of anxiety were visible among the organisers of various Puja committees across the state. Under Mamata Banerjee's tenure, the grant amount had steadily increased, reaching ₹1.10 lakh by 2025. Would the new BJP government, taking over after the change of power, also provide Durga Puja grants to the clubs?
Responding to questions from journalists at an event in New Town on Friday, the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, “Durga Puja is still a long way off. There have been no discussions regarding the grant yet. Discussions will take place when the time comes."
Meanwhile, Suvendu reacted to the issue of grants by stating, “Instead of giving grants to those who possess sufficient financial means—and whose Puja celebrations would not cease without the government's modest contribution—it is better to provide financial aid to those who genuinely need it."
Durga Puja in West Bengal is not merely a religious festival. It is a massive socio-economic undertaking. Employment for hundreds of thousands of people is generated around the state's community pujas.
Its impact spans various sectors—including artisans, idol makers, the lighting industry, pandal construction, small businesses, and transportation. Consequently, the provision of government grants to puja committees has become a significant topic of political and administrative discourse in the state over the past decade.
Financial assistance to Durga Puja committees has been consistently provided since the previous government's tenure. In particular, the grant amount and the number of beneficiary clubs have increased significantly over the last few years. Against this backdrop, speculation has already begun in political circles regarding the stance the new BJP government might adopt.
Although the Chief Minister clarified that the government has not yet reached a decision, her remarks make one thing clear: if grants are to be awarded, she favours a needs-based approach. In other words, the government may be considering prioritising Puja committees with limited resources and smaller budgets over financially self-sufficient, high-budget celebrations.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister remains optimistic that the number of Durga Pujas in the state will rise this year. "There will be an even greater number of Durga Pujas this year,” Adhikari said. Thus, regardless of the final decision on grants, it is evident that preparations for Bengal's premier festival have already taken centre stage in political discussions.
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