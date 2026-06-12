ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Hints At Target-Based Approach For Bengal's Durga Puja Grants

Kolkata: On May 4, the day the Assembly election results were announced, clear signs of anxiety were visible among the organisers of various Puja committees across the state. Under Mamata Banerjee's tenure, the grant amount had steadily increased, reaching ₹1.10 lakh by 2025. Would the new BJP government, taking over after the change of power, also provide Durga Puja grants to the clubs?

Responding to questions from journalists at an event in New Town on Friday, the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said, “Durga Puja is still a long way off. There have been no discussions regarding the grant yet. Discussions will take place when the time comes."

Meanwhile, Suvendu reacted to the issue of grants by stating, “Instead of giving grants to those who possess sufficient financial means—and whose Puja celebrations would not cease without the government's modest contribution—it is better to provide financial aid to those who genuinely need it."

Durga Puja in West Bengal is not merely a religious festival. It is a massive socio-economic undertaking. Employment for hundreds of thousands of people is generated around the state's community pujas.