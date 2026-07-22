ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Attacks TMC In Assembly; Targets Mamata, Abhishek Over Corruption, Women's Safety

Kolkata: A day after the TMC sought to seize the political narrative through its Martyrs' Day rally, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari used the Assembly on Wednesday to mount a sweeping counter-offensive, targeting the erstwhile Mamata Banerjee regime over corruption, women's safety, politicisation of the police and appeasement politics.

Replying to the debate on the budget discussion for the Home and Hill Affairs Department, Adhikari sought to blunt the political messaging of the TMC's July 21 show of strength, mixing governance announcements with a sustained attack on the previous regime and an open challenge to Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

The CM hit back at Abhishek who had asserted at Monday's rally: "If I remain alive, I will settle every score with interest in 2031." Without naming him, Adhikari said, "A branded thief is lecturing us. Time will say whether you will stay inside or outside. He says he will settle scores? First remain outside; only then can you settle scores."

He mocked the TMC MP by referring to him as "that boy, the all-India general secretary of a regional party.... the headlight of a bullock cart." He also remarked that Abhishek's condition would eventually be "worse than self-proclaimed 'Pushpa' Jahangir Khan," referring to the TMC nominee who fled from the Falta assembly bypoll.

Throwing an electoral challenge, Adhikari said, "Fight from Diamond Harbour. There is more than 40 per cent Muslim vote there. I will defeat you by a margin bigger than the one by which you won." He asserted that the BJP would ensure "there is no trace of this nephew-centric Trinamool in West Bengal." The CM also turned his guns on Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of repeatedly making insensitive remarks on crimes against women during her tenure.

Recalling several high-profile incidents of atrocities on women, Adhikari said, "You had called the Kamduni incident a 'small incident'. On the Barasat case, you had remarked, 'Just as one falls ill because one has a body, similarly a little bit of rape happens.' You termed the Maynaguri incident a 'love affair'." "And in the RG Kar case, you had said, 'If the parents want, I can give them Rs 10 lakh.' These are the statements we heard from the then chief minister on women's safety," he said.

The chief minister also alleged that his predecessor had virtually prepared a "rate chart for rape". Referring to the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, Adhikari charged the TMC government with deliberately delaying action. "I have clear evidence that the previous chief minister sat over the RG Kar file for one year. After I came to power, the necessary approval was granted within a week. We have taken strict action against those involved," he claimed.

The CM alleged that the CPI(M) indulged in political corruption for 34 years during its tenure, while the TMC institutionalised graft. Adhikari also accused Mamata Banerjee of not fulfilling a single promise made before the elections that she had won.

"We will not spare the corrupt CPI(M) either. Honest leaders have nothing to fear. But the corrupt will be sent to jail and their properties attached. Many who have gone to jail and come out will return there," he said.

Responding to Mamata Banerjee's speech at the July 21 rally, Adhikari said, "You said many things from that stage. I am saying you will live to see yourself being established as a thief. Do you think you will get away? Every case will be thoroughly re-investigated." In a personal swipe, he referred to her electoral defeat in Bhabanipur at the hands of Adhikari himself.