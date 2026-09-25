ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Announces Power Subsidy Of Rs 2 Per Unit For Farmers

Burdwan: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said his government will provide a power subsidy of Rs 2 per unit to nearly four lakh farmers of the state. Addressing an administrative review meeting in Purba Bardhaman district, Adhikari said farmers of the state will get an enhanced support of Rs 9,000, instead of Rs 6,000, under the PM-Kisan scheme.

He said the state government would procure all the paddy that farmers want to sell, and ensure a minimum support price of Rs 2,700 per quintal. "There will be no place for middlemen or agents. MLAs will act as the farmers' guardians," he said, alleging that the previous government in the state subjected farmers to harassment.