ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Announces Land Handover Calendar for Railway Projects In Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said that railway projects worth around Rs 1 lakh crore would be implemented in the state in the coming years and directed district magistrates to prepare a calendar for handing over land required for the projects, following a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Addressing a joint press conference with Vaishnaw at Nabanna Sabhaghar before a meeting on various projects in the state, Adhikari said relations between the state and the Centre had improved, paving the way for faster execution of railway projects.

"During the previous Trinamool Congress government, there was a 'war-war' situation between the state and the Centre. As a result, railway development in Bengal had come to a standstill. With the change in government, that problem will be resolved," he said. The chief minister said railway projects worth nearly Rs 1 lakh crore are planned for the state, and every district would be connected to the railway map.

"Every district of West Bengal will be linked through railway expansion. These projects will benefit common people and boost connectivity across the state," Adhikari said. He directed the district magistrates to draw up a timeline indicating when land required for railway projects can be handed over to the Railways so that implementation is not delayed.