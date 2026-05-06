ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Adhikari's Personal Assistant Shot Dead In Madhyamgram

Kolkata: In post-poll violence within 48 hours of West Bengal assembly poll results, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s personal assistant, Chandranath Rath, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the northern fringes of Kolkata on Wednesday night, triggering sharp political reactions and heightened tension in the area.

The incident took place at Doharia in Madhyamgram’s Doltala area in North 24 Parganas district, where Rath, who served as the executive assistant to the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, was shot at point-blank range by motorcycle-borne assailants, sources said.

According to preliminary information, the attackers followed Rath’s car, intercepted it, shot him through the rolled-up window from the opposite side and fled the scene immediately after carrying out the attack. He was seated in the front seat next to the driver.

Rath’s driver also sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to a Kolkata hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical.

Local news channels reported that Rath sustained critical injuries in the firing and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the official media channel of the BJP said.

"The victim was brought dead with multiple bullet injuries on his chest, which pierced his heart, and another bullet on his abdominal area. There was no opportunity to resuscitate him," a hospital doctor said.

Rath, according to party sources, played a crucial role in Adhikari's campaigns in the Bhabanipur constituency where the BJP leader triumphed over former chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.