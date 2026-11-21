Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Murder Case: Accused Virtually Produced Before Ghazipur Court
During the proceedings, Vinay Rai pleaded not guilty and alleged that he was falsely implicated. He also requested a transfer to a jail in Ghazipur.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Ghazipur: Vinay Rai, alias Pampam, the accused in the murder case of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath, was produced before the Ghazipur court in Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing, an official said on Saturday. He is currently lodged in Dum Dum Central Correctional Home in West Bengal.
During the proceedings before the court of First Sessions Judge Shakti Singh on Friday afternoon, Rai pleaded not guilty and alleged that he had been falsely implicated in the murder case. He also requested transfer to a jail in Ghazipur.
Public Prosecutor Akhilesh Singh said Rai presented his side of the case before the court during the video conference. "Vinay Rai alias Pampam Rai, the alleged conspirator in the murder of Chandranath Rath, was summoned today (Friday) via VC through the Court in the case of State versus Santosh Kumar Rai, under Section 307 of BNS," he said.
"He told the Honourable Judge that he has been falsely implicated, that he had no role in that murder, and requested to be summoned to Ghazipur Jail. Yes, he said that he was falsely implicated, that he was not a conspirator and did not get anyone murdered, but was falsely implicated," Singh added.
Rai, a native of Matsa village in the Zamania police station area of Ghazipur, was arrested along with six others for his alleged role as a conspirator in the murder that took place in Madhyamgram's Doharia Lane, around seven km from Kolkata airport on the night of May 6, in what BJP leaders described as a "planned assassination". His SUV was intercepted by the silver car near his residence, following which armed men on two-wheelers opened fire, according to police.
After the attack, the assailants abandoned the silver car and fled in a red car and a motorcycle. Two motorcycles linked to the crime were later found, one near the spot and another in Barasat, around six km away. The registration plates of all the vehicles were allegedly forged, and their engine and chassis numbers were tampered with, police said.
The CBI took over the probe from the West Bengal Police after a request from the state government. To probe the case, the central agency formed a seven-member special investigation team under a DIG, Special Crime, from Delhi, comprising some of the best investigators drawn from its various units, the officials said.
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