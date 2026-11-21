ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Murder Case: Accused Virtually Produced Before Ghazipur Court

A file photo of Chandranath Rath. ( IANS )

Ghazipur: Vinay Rai, alias Pampam, the accused in the murder case of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's aide Chandranath Rath, was produced before the Ghazipur court in Uttar Pradesh through video conferencing, an official said on Saturday. He is currently lodged in Dum Dum Central Correctional Home in West Bengal.

During the proceedings before the court of First Sessions Judge Shakti Singh on Friday afternoon, Rai pleaded not guilty and alleged that he had been falsely implicated in the murder case. He also requested transfer to a jail in Ghazipur.

Public Prosecutor Akhilesh Singh said Rai presented his side of the case before the court during the video conference. "Vinay Rai alias Pampam Rai, the alleged conspirator in the murder of Chandranath Rath, was summoned today (Friday) via VC through the Court in the case of State versus Santosh Kumar Rai, under Section 307 of BNS," he said. "He told the Honourable Judge that he has been falsely implicated, that he had no role in that murder, and requested to be summoned to Ghazipur Jail. Yes, he said that he was falsely implicated, that he was not a conspirator and did not get anyone murdered, but was falsely implicated," Singh added. Public Prosecutor Akhilesh Singh at the Ghazipur court. (ETV Bharat)