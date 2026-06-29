'Enough Is Enough! Time To Teach Lesson': Suvendu Adhikari Warns AJUP's Humayun Kabir Over Provocative Remarks
Three cases have been registered against Humayun Kabir over his alleged remarks against CM, police and for threatening to mobilise people to take to streets.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday warned of action against Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) leader and Nowda MLA Humayun Kabir for his alleged provocative remarks.
Speaking in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister informed the House that three cases have been registered against the MLA, two at Rejinagar police station and one at Shaktipur police station.
“I will not allow him to speak in such a threatening manner. This is going to be his last such remark,” Adhikari said.
The Chief Minister said “enough is enough”, adding that time had come to “teach him a lesson”. He also alleged that Kabir had been able to escape action in the past because there was a “weak Chief Minister.”
Adhikari then issued a stern warning, saying, "Listen carefully, I will not allow such unbridled rhetoric. There was one person in Sandeshkhali, and another, a goon from Jibantala, who used to run rampant across Canning and Bhangar. Everyone saw what became of them. Then there was the 'Pushpa Jhukega Nahi' (Pushpa won't bow) type and he has been forced to bow so low that he is moving on the streets in shorts, doing sit-ups while holding his ears. It is the law of India that has the final say, not the bluster of any 'big shot.' Think 25 times before speaking like that. Consider this a warning."
Adhikari also alleged that the motive behind Kabir's remarks was to consolidate the Muslim vote bank in the Rejinagar Assembly constituency, which became vacant after Kabir retained another seat following his victory from two constituencies.
The issue was raised in the Assembly after two BJP MLAs submitted a point of order seeking the Chief Minister’s response to Kabir’s remarks.
The controversy stems from a public meeting held by Humayun Kabir at Rejinagar on June 26, where he allegedly issued a warning to BJP leaders. “The day I mobilise thousands of Muslims and take to the streets, I will strike so hard that there won’t be anyone left to even carry your party flag,” Kabir had threatened.
AJUP founder, Kabir, had also made controversial remarks directed at a police officer in Shaktipur on June 6, leading to further criticism.
The MLA has previously faced several criticisms for making provocative public statements. Responding to the Chief Minister’s remarks, he said his comments were not directed at CM Suvendu Adhikari.
"The law will take its course. Nobody is above the law. I am not above the law either. During the Left Front regime, 27 cases were filed against me, and another 60 were lodged during the Trinamool Congress era. In none of these cases was it proven that Humayun Kabir engaged in thuggery, extortion, or disruption of communal harmony. I believe this government, too, will fail to prove such allegations. I have full faith in the judicial system," Kabir said.
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