ETV Bharat / state

'Enough Is Enough! Time To Teach Lesson': Suvendu Adhikari Warns AJUP's Humayun Kabir Over Provocative Remarks

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday warned of action against Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) leader and Nowda MLA Humayun Kabir for his alleged provocative remarks.

Speaking in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister informed the House that three cases have been registered against the MLA, two at Rejinagar police station and one at Shaktipur police station.

“I will not allow him to speak in such a threatening manner. This is going to be his last such remark,” Adhikari said.

The Chief Minister said “enough is enough”, adding that time had come to “teach him a lesson”. He also alleged that Kabir had been able to escape action in the past because there was a “weak Chief Minister.”

Adhikari then issued a stern warning, saying, "Listen carefully, I will not allow such unbridled rhetoric. There was one person in Sandeshkhali, and another, a goon from Jibantala, who used to run rampant across Canning and Bhangar. Everyone saw what became of them. Then there was the 'Pushpa Jhukega Nahi' (Pushpa won't bow) type and he has been forced to bow so low that he is moving on the streets in shorts, doing sit-ups while holding his ears. It is the law of India that has the final say, not the bluster of any 'big shot.' Think 25 times before speaking like that. Consider this a warning."

Adhikari also alleged that the motive behind Kabir's remarks was to consolidate the Muslim vote bank in the Rejinagar Assembly constituency, which became vacant after Kabir retained another seat following his victory from two constituencies.