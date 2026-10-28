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Suvendu Adhikari To Unveil New Industrial Policy At Nabanna On November 5

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said the state's new industrial policy, featuring transparent land allocation and investment incentive frameworks, including power tariff subsidies to attract large-scale investments, will be unveiled at Nabanna conference hall on November 5.

The policy, which earlier got clearance from the Group of Ministers (GoM), was approved at the state Cabinet meeting today.

Adhikari assured that the state government will operate on the industrial front in such a manner that in the next one year West Bengal will become a “premier investment hub" and "industrial destination” for industrialists across the country. The policy proposes a range of new financial incentives to attract significant investments. For instance, industrialists investing more than Rs 100 crore will be eligible for special incentives. However, the government's primary objective goes beyond merely announcing financial packages. The focus is also on fostering an environment that facilitates ease of doing business in the state.