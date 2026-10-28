Suvendu Adhikari To Unveil New Industrial Policy At Nabanna On November 5
The new industrial policy, focusing on land allotment, electricity, and incentives, aims at transforming West Bengal into a premier investment hub.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said the state's new industrial policy, featuring transparent land allocation and investment incentive frameworks, including power tariff subsidies to attract large-scale investments, will be unveiled at Nabanna conference hall on November 5.
The policy, which earlier got clearance from the Group of Ministers (GoM), was approved at the state Cabinet meeting today.
Adhikari assured that the state government will operate on the industrial front in such a manner that in the next one year West Bengal will become a “premier investment hub" and "industrial destination” for industrialists across the country.
The policy proposes a range of new financial incentives to attract significant investments. For instance, industrialists investing more than Rs 100 crore will be eligible for special incentives. However, the government's primary objective goes beyond merely announcing financial packages. The focus is also on fostering an environment that facilitates ease of doing business in the state.
According to sources at Nabanna, previously, investors looking to establish industries in this state would frequently find themselves ensnared in red-tapism at every turn. From obtaining environmental clearances, land mutation, and changes in land classification to securing trade licenses and building plan approvals, they were forced to run from one department to another for every requirement. The new industrial policy is being formulated with a specific focus on addressing these very issues, they said.
The new industrial policy primarily emphasis on land allotment, electricity, and incentives or financial benefits. Securing large, contiguous tracts of land for industrial purposes has long been a challenge in this state. In the past, investors faced significant hurdles when attempting to purchase land directly from farmers. To resolve these complexities, major changes are being introduced to the land policy, sources said.
The government plans to allocate land for industrial use in Hindmotor and Singur in Hooghly district and Domjur in Howrah district. A comprehensive framework for the overall infrastructural development of these areas is being incorporated into the new policy.