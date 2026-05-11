West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari To Review Law And Order Today, Key Decisions In Offing
Transfer orders have already been issued for officials in several departments, says Papri Chatterjee
Published : May 11, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to hold a review meeting with top officials of the state on Monday evening. According to sources, a comprehensive roadmap for significant changes in the state's security apparatus is likely to emerge in this meeting.
Almost all top-ranking officials of the state police have been directed to be present at this meeting. Sources indicate that the meeting will be attended by the Superintendents of Police from all districts, Commissioners of various Police Commissionerates, top officials of the Railway Police, as well as officers holding the ranks of DIG, IG, and ADG.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at 5 PM. Sources suggest that issues such as post-poll violence, law and order, and administrative control will be discussed during the meeting.
Earlier, after taking oath as the ninth Chief Minister of Bengal, Suvendu held a preliminary meeting with the police and administrative officials at the PWD tent on Brigade Parade Grounds on Saturday itself. Meanwhile, immediately after the announcement of the name of the new chief minister, a major reshuffle was effected within the state's administrative hierarchy.
The state government had issued directives to several West Bengal Civil Service and Executive officers to join the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) with immediate effect. This directive was issued through a notification released on Friday by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (P&AR).
A total of 16 officers—holding the ranks of Special Secretary, Additional Secretary, Joint Secretary, Senior Deputy Secretary, and Deputy Secretary—have been assigned postings within the Chief Minister's Office. Among them are Shankha Santra, Nitesh Dhali, Sudatta Chowdhury, Souvik Patra, Suman Pal, Debjani Ojha, and several others.
Additionally, the government has directed 46 WBCS officers—who were serving as Personal Secretaries and Officers on Special Duty (OSD)--to former ministers and ministers of state across various departments—to report immediately to the P&AR Department. This directive was conveyed through a notification issued from Nabanna on Friday.
Transfer orders have been issued for officials serving in several key departments, including Agricultural Marketing, Food and Supplies, Transport, Panchayats, Health, and Education. The list includes Pulak Sarkar, Jayanta Kumar Mallick, Shakti Bera, Tapas Kumar Kundu, Bimalendu Das, Soumalya Ghosh, and many others.
Consequently, the meeting scheduled for Monday is expected to be of particular significance--several important decisions are likely to be taken during this meeting.
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