ETV Bharat / state

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari To Review Law And Order Today, Key Decisions In Offing

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is scheduled to hold a review meeting with top officials of the state on Monday evening. According to sources, a comprehensive roadmap for significant changes in the state's security apparatus is likely to emerge in this meeting.

Almost all top-ranking officials of the state police have been directed to be present at this meeting. Sources indicate that the meeting will be attended by the Superintendents of Police from all districts, Commissioners of various Police Commissionerates, top officials of the Railway Police, as well as officers holding the ranks of DIG, IG, and ADG.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 5 PM. Sources suggest that issues such as post-poll violence, law and order, and administrative control will be discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, after taking oath as the ninth Chief Minister of Bengal, Suvendu held a preliminary meeting with the police and administrative officials at the PWD tent on Brigade Parade Grounds on Saturday itself. Meanwhile, immediately after the announcement of the name of the new chief minister, a major reshuffle was effected within the state's administrative hierarchy.

The state government had issued directives to several West Bengal Civil Service and Executive officers to join the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) with immediate effect. This directive was issued through a notification released on Friday by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (P&AR).