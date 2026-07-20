ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Adhikari Tables 1993 Police Firing Probe Report, Announces Compensation For Victims' Families

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday tabled the Justice (Retd) Sushanta Chatterjee Commission report in the State Assembly on the 1993 police firing that claimed the lives of 13 Youth Congress supporters.

Adhikari accused the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of failing to implement the panel's recommendations and using the incident for political purposes.

The report was presented in the Assembly a day before the TMC's annual July 21 Martyrs' Day rally. The Justice (Retd.) Sushanta Chatterjee Commission was constituted by the Mamata Banerjee government in 2011.

Addressing the House, Adhikari said the commission had recommended compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family of each deceased victim and Rs 5 lakh for every injured person,

He alleged that the previous TMC government, despite receiving the report in 2024, neither implemented the recommendations nor disbursed the compensation.

He accused the TMC of exploiting the tragedy for political gains over the years without ensuring justice for the victims and their families.

Referring to the commission's findings, Adhikari said the inquiry noted that there was no situation calling for police firing on the protestors. The report questioned the circumstances under which force was used.