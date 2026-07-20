Suvendu Adhikari Tables 1993 Police Firing Probe Report, Announces Compensation For Victims' Families
The report was presented in the Assembly a day before the TMC's annual July 21 Martyrs' Day rally. Reports Surajit Dutta
Published : July 20, 2026 at 9:58 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday tabled the Justice (Retd) Sushanta Chatterjee Commission report in the State Assembly on the 1993 police firing that claimed the lives of 13 Youth Congress supporters.
Adhikari accused the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of failing to implement the panel's recommendations and using the incident for political purposes.
The report was presented in the Assembly a day before the TMC's annual July 21 Martyrs' Day rally. The Justice (Retd.) Sushanta Chatterjee Commission was constituted by the Mamata Banerjee government in 2011.
Addressing the House, Adhikari said the commission had recommended compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family of each deceased victim and Rs 5 lakh for every injured person,
He alleged that the previous TMC government, despite receiving the report in 2024, neither implemented the recommendations nor disbursed the compensation.
He accused the TMC of exploiting the tragedy for political gains over the years without ensuring justice for the victims and their families.
Referring to the commission's findings, Adhikari said the inquiry noted that there was no situation calling for police firing on the protestors. The report questioned the circumstances under which force was used.
He further alleged that the commission found the original investigation was not conducted in accordance with the law and that the files were misplaced from the Writers' Buildings, which was then the state secretariat.
The commission reportedly recommended disciplinary action against several IPS officers who were serving during the then Left Front government. It also recommended compensation for the victims' families and the injured.
Adhikari also said that former Leader of the Opposition Pankaj Banerjee, who had been listed as a witness, did not appear before the commission but had alleged that former Home Secretary Manish Gupta took the primary responsibility for the incident.
He further added that Gupta was later appointed as Power Minister in the TMC government and questioned why Mamata Banerjee, who was injured during the 1993 protest and is a key witness, was never called to testify before the commission.
The commission examined over 300 witnesses before submitting its report to the state government in 2024.
Adhikari announced that his government would provide compensation to the victims' families from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
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