ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Adhikari Predicts BJP Victory In 125 Seats In First Phase Of Bengal Election

Nandigram: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who remained busy, shuffling from one booth to another in Nandigram during the first phase of the Bengal election on Thursday, predicted that his party would win in 125 seats out of the total 152 seats where polling was conducted.

Adhikari was seen eating muri or puffed rice with party workers on the polling day as he toured every nook and cranny of his home turf. While visiting various booths throughout the day to observe the situation, Suvendu also launched a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress. Simultaneously, the BJP MLA from Nandigram expressed immense confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious in all 16 assembly seats within the East Medinipur district.

According to available video footage, the Leader of the Opposition visited a polling station set up inside a local primary school earlier in the day. Clearly inscribed within a yellow circle on the school building's wall was "Assembly Constituency No. 210" (AC-210)—designating the Nandigram Assembly constituency.

Suvendu Adhikari was seen entering the polling station clad in a white Panjabi, displaying his characteristic demeanour. He was accompanied by a large contingent of media representatives. Standing right in front of the gate marked entry at the polling station's entrance, he exchanged pleasantries with the general public and polling officials present there.

The scene inside the polling station was remarkably orderly and peaceful. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel had been deployed to ensure that voters could cast their ballots without fear. To signify that the entire area was under strict surveillance in accordance with Election Commission guidelines, posters warning of CCTV monitoring were affixed to the walls. As he walked along the school corridor, the Leader of the Opposition looked at each room to observe the proceedings. Inside, ordinary voters—particularly women—were waiting in queues to exercise their franchise in an extremely calm and tranquil atmosphere.