Suvendu Adhikari Predicts BJP Victory In 125 Seats In First Phase Of Bengal Election
Simultaneously, the BJP MLA from Nandigram expressed immense confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious in all 16 assembly seats within the East Medinipur district.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 11:06 PM IST
Nandigram: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who remained busy, shuffling from one booth to another in Nandigram during the first phase of the Bengal election on Thursday, predicted that his party would win in 125 seats out of the total 152 seats where polling was conducted.
Adhikari was seen eating muri or puffed rice with party workers on the polling day as he toured every nook and cranny of his home turf. While visiting various booths throughout the day to observe the situation, Suvendu also launched a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress. Simultaneously, the BJP MLA from Nandigram expressed immense confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious in all 16 assembly seats within the East Medinipur district.
According to available video footage, the Leader of the Opposition visited a polling station set up inside a local primary school earlier in the day. Clearly inscribed within a yellow circle on the school building's wall was "Assembly Constituency No. 210" (AC-210)—designating the Nandigram Assembly constituency.
Suvendu Adhikari was seen entering the polling station clad in a white Panjabi, displaying his characteristic demeanour. He was accompanied by a large contingent of media representatives. Standing right in front of the gate marked entry at the polling station's entrance, he exchanged pleasantries with the general public and polling officials present there.
The scene inside the polling station was remarkably orderly and peaceful. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel had been deployed to ensure that voters could cast their ballots without fear. To signify that the entire area was under strict surveillance in accordance with Election Commission guidelines, posters warning of CCTV monitoring were affixed to the walls. As he walked along the school corridor, the Leader of the Opposition looked at each room to observe the proceedings. Inside, ordinary voters—particularly women—were waiting in queues to exercise their franchise in an extremely calm and tranquil atmosphere.
After completing his inspection of the booths, Suvendu Adhikari stepped back outside and engaged in conversation with the general public. In addition to listening to the grievances of the locals, he also offered them assurances. At Babukhan Bare in Nandigram Block 1, Suvendu sat down and engaged in conversation with the female booth workers.
It was during this interaction that he was seen eating muri. Subsequently, facing the media, the Leader of the Opposition presented his views regarding the overall electoral landscape of the state. He asserted that the situation this time is vastly different compared to the previous election, noting that in many areas, ordinary citizens have come out spontaneously to cast their votes.
Responding to questions from the media and striking a combative tone against the ruling party, Suvendu Adhikari declared, "East Medinipur is going to be a 16-0 sweep. There is absolutely no question about it. There is simply no scope for anyone to stop me within East Medinipur." He also made strong remarks regarding the voting situation in other parts of the state. He stated, "Out of 152 seats, there is no chance of the BJP falling below 125. North Bengal and Junglemahal have been completely swept." Pointing to the organisational weaknesses of the ruling party, he claimed that on this very day, the Trinamool Congress lacked polling agents in over 50 booths within this specific area.
Referring to the incident when he was allegedly prevented from entering a booth in 2021, Adhikari said, “I had kept a full account of everything. The incident is etched in my mind.”