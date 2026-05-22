CBI Takes Accused In Suvendu Adhikari PA Murder To Delhi On 10 Day Remand
Sanjay Rai was lodged in Bihar's Buxar Central Jail. He was arrested for possession of liquor 10-12 days back.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Buxar: The CBI on Friday took Sanjay Rai, arrested in connection with the murder of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant (PA) Chandranath Rath, on a 10-day remand to New Delhi.
A resident of Zamania, Dildarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Rai was lodged in Bihar's Buxar Central Jail after his arrest. He was arrested by Rajpur police for possession of liquor.
Buxar Central Jail Assistant Superintendent Raghavendra Pratap Singh said, "It is not the Kolkata STF, but the Delhi CBI team that took Sanjay Rai to Delhi on court's orders. We have received information that the case is linked to Suvendu Adhikari PA murder case."
Rajpur police station SHO Nivas Kumar said Rai was arrested 10-12 days ago from Shayar Ghat on the Buxar-UP border and was sent to jail on court orders. "As soon as the district administration and police got to know of Rai's alleged involvement in the murder, everyone was alerted," he said.
As per reports, Rai got himself arrested with alcohol as part of a strategy to divert police attention from his alleged involvement in the murder. Meanwhile, three persons have already been arrested in connection with this murder case from different blocks of Buxar district.
Earlier, on May 11, the Bengal Special Task Force (STF) had arrested two individuals from Buxar including Vicky Maurya and Mayank Mishra. Additionally, Atal from Uttar Pradesh was arrested and taken to Kolkata for questioning.
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