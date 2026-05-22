ETV Bharat / state

CBI Takes Accused In Suvendu Adhikari PA Murder To Delhi On 10 Day Remand

Buxar: The CBI on Friday took Sanjay Rai, arrested in connection with the murder of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's personal assistant (PA) Chandranath Rath, on a 10-day remand to New Delhi.

A resident of Zamania, Dildarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Rai was lodged in Bihar's Buxar Central Jail after his arrest. He was arrested by Rajpur police for possession of liquor.

Buxar Central Jail Assistant Superintendent Raghavendra Pratap Singh said, "It is not the Kolkata STF, but the Delhi CBI team that took Sanjay Rai to Delhi on court's orders. We have received information that the case is linked to Suvendu Adhikari PA murder case."