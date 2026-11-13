ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Adhikari Orders CID Probe Into 57,000 Fake Housing Scheme Beneficiaries, Asks 11,000 To Return Money By Nov 30

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari addressing an event in Nabanna to disburse the second installment of the housing scheme ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into 57,000 suspected fake entries under the state's housing scheme, and set a November 30 deadline for the 11,000 ineligible beneficiaries to return the money, warning of legal action if they fail to comply.

The announcement was made during an event at the state secretariat, Nabanna, where the administration disbursed the second installment of funds to the beneficiaries of the West Bengal Awas Yojana.

On the occasion, over Rs 4,200 crore was transferred to the accounts of 180 beneficiaries present while 7,00,171 beneficiaries from across the state joined the event on virtual mode.

According to administrative sources, field surveys identified 12,000 people who received the first installment of the housing assistance despite being failing to meet the eligibility criteria. Adhikari noted that 1,000 of these people have already returned the money while the remaining 11,000 ineligible recipients have been directed to refund the amount by November 30.

"Return the money by November 30 to spare yourselves from potential legal complications. We will not allow you to keep these funds. You must return the money as you are not eligible beneficiaries," Adhikari warned.

The survey also uncovered 57,000 suspected fictitious entries in the housing scheme's beneficiary list. The CM said that some entries were allegedly created in the names of deceased or located persons to siphon off the money. "Legal action will be taken against these 57,000 entries. We must investigate how Rs 60,000 of public money ended up in these accounts," he said.

He said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) could be formed, or the CID could be tasked with the probe to identify who recommended these fictitious names. He further warned that if government officials are found to be negligent, departmental action will be initiated against them.

The CM also announced formation of a committee, headed by retired Justice Biswajit Basu, to curb corruption and wastage of public funds at all levels across the state. Also, the state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which had remained dormant for a long time, has been reactivated, he said.