ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Adhikari Orders Arrest Of Those Burning Bageshwar Baba's Posters

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday ordered police to arrest people who are burning posters of Dhirendra Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba.

Shastri, addressing a religious event in Liluah in Howrah on Sunday, appealed not to sell non vegetarian food near Durga idols during the festival days and urged Bengalis to observe Navratri.

His comment triggered a discussion among people of the state with many calling it an attack on dietary habits and Bengal's cultural heritage. In protest, Congress workers burnt Shastri's effigy outside the Bhabanipur police station.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Adhikari ordered the Kolkata Police Commissioner to arrest those who burn Bageshwar Baba's photographs.

"Any religious leader is free to express his views regarding his own beliefs, traditions, and culture. Whether or not to accept those views is a matter of personal choice for the people. Those who wish to accept it, will do so. He did not intend to impose it upon anyone," Shastri said.

The Chief Minister clarified that burning an effigy in opposition to their views would not be tolerated. Referring to the protest outside the Bhabanipur police station, he said, "I saw some people burning an effigy in front of the Bhabanipur police station. I am telling the CP from here that those people must be arrested. Such things will not be allowed in this state."