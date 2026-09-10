Suvendu Adhikari Orders Arrest Of Those Burning Bageshwar Baba's Posters
Suvendu Adhikari says any religious leader is free to express his views but accepting it is a personal choice.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday ordered police to arrest people who are burning posters of Dhirendra Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba.
Shastri, addressing a religious event in Liluah in Howrah on Sunday, appealed not to sell non vegetarian food near Durga idols during the festival days and urged Bengalis to observe Navratri.
His comment triggered a discussion among people of the state with many calling it an attack on dietary habits and Bengal's cultural heritage. In protest, Congress workers burnt Shastri's effigy outside the Bhabanipur police station.
Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Adhikari ordered the Kolkata Police Commissioner to arrest those who burn Bageshwar Baba's photographs.
"Any religious leader is free to express his views regarding his own beliefs, traditions, and culture. Whether or not to accept those views is a matter of personal choice for the people. Those who wish to accept it, will do so. He did not intend to impose it upon anyone," Shastri said.
The Chief Minister clarified that burning an effigy in opposition to their views would not be tolerated. Referring to the protest outside the Bhabanipur police station, he said, "I saw some people burning an effigy in front of the Bhabanipur police station. I am telling the CP from here that those people must be arrested. Such things will not be allowed in this state."
Statements from prominent BJP leaders such as Dilip Ghosh, Sajal Ghosh, and Agnimitra Paul make it clear that the remarks of any religious leader will not influence the traditional Bengali practice of consuming fish and meat during Durga Puja.
Meanwhile, speaking during the discussions on the West Bengal Universities and Colleges Administration and Regulation Amendment Bill, 2026, Adhikari trained his guns on slogans and glorification associated with Maoist leader Kishenji.
"We must ensure that Jadavpur University—founded by Rishi Aurobindo—becomes a Centre of Excellence. The Government of India has provided Rs 1000 crore and the state will contribute Rs 300 crore. But if slogans like 'Red Salute Kishanji', 'Kashmir Mange Azadi' (Kashmir seeks freedom), or 'Bharat Tere Tukre Honge' (India, you will be torn to pieces) are written, we will not allow. We will not speak in the language of Gandhiji; you will be dragged straight out of your hostels," he said.
"The Left Front did 'Anil-isation' of education and Trinamool Congress did 'Mamata-isation'," he said.
Apprehending that an attempt is underway to politicise the education sector, a group of MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee staged a walkout from the Assembly in protest. "If the state government does not use this bill for political motives or out of vindictiveness, we will support it in principle. However, an attempt is being made to impose saffronisation by curtailing university's autonomy," Banerjee said.
The Bill was passed by 171-15 vote.
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