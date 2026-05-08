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Suvendu Adhikari Named Bengal CM, To Take Oath At 11 AM Tomorrow

Suvendu Adhikari will take oath as CM at 11 am on May 9 at the Brigade Parade Ground.

Suvendu Adhikari To Be New Bengal CM, To Take Oath At 11 AM Tomorrow
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The BJP has declared Suvendu Adhikari as its first Chief Minister in West Bengal following the party’s victory in the Assembly elections. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 8, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari has been named as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal. He will take oath at the Brigade Parade Ground at 11 am on Saturday.

The decision was taken at the BJP legislature party meeting on Friday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who presided over the meeting, said all proposals were in favour of Suvendu and no second proposal was received. Also, he has been unanimously elected as the legislative party leader of the BJP MLAs.

Shah felicitated Suvendu after he was elected as the legislative party leader of the BJP MLAs.

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SUVENDU ADHIKARI
NEW BENGAL CM
SUVENDU ADHIKARI NEW BENGAL CM
FIRST BJP CM IN BENGAL

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