ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Adhikari Named Bengal CM, To Take Oath At 11 AM Tomorrow

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The BJP has declared Suvendu Adhikari as its first Chief Minister in West Bengal following the party’s victory in the Assembly elections. ( IANS )

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari has been named as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal. He will take oath at the Brigade Parade Ground at 11 am on Saturday.

The decision was taken at the BJP legislature party meeting on Friday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who presided over the meeting, said all proposals were in favour of Suvendu and no second proposal was received. Also, he has been unanimously elected as the legislative party leader of the BJP MLAs.