Suvendu Adhikari Named Bengal CM, To Take Oath At 11 AM Tomorrow
Suvendu Adhikari will take oath as CM at 11 am on May 9 at the Brigade Parade Ground.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The BJP has declared Suvendu Adhikari as its first Chief Minister in West Bengal following the party’s victory in the Assembly elections. (IANS)
Published : May 8, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari has been named as the first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal. He will take oath at the Brigade Parade Ground at 11 am on Saturday.
The decision was taken at the BJP legislature party meeting on Friday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who presided over the meeting, said all proposals were in favour of Suvendu and no second proposal was received. Also, he has been unanimously elected as the legislative party leader of the BJP MLAs.
Shah felicitated Suvendu after he was elected as the legislative party leader of the BJP MLAs.