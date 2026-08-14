ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Adhikari Launches 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' In Bengal, Doubles Annual Scholarship For School Girls

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari formally launched the Centre's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme at the 'Kanya Ratna Diwas' held at Dhanadhanya Auditorium in Alipore on Friday. Adhikari also announced increasing the annual scholarship for school girls from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 from 2027 academic year onwards.

The Chief Minister invoked the memory of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, a pioneer of women's education, urging that the path shown by him be followed to further advance the education and social empowerment of girls.

Adhikari said that the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 to reverse the decline in child sex ratio, had not been implemented in the state earlier due to political reasons. He claimed that while this significant scheme was operational in other states, West Bengal had remained excluded till now.

Alongside 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', the 'Palna' scheme and a '181' helpline for emergency assistance to women were also launched at the event. The Chief Minister thanked Malati Rava Roy, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Women and Child Welfare, for organising the event on short notice. He also lauded Cabinet Minister Agnimitra Paul for her long-standing role in protecting women's rights.

To ensure that girls' education does not stall due to a lack of funds, the Chief Minister said that schemes introduced by the previous government would not be discontinued. The process of providing financial assistance to a total of 20.13 lakh female students is currently underway. Following verification at the school level, the process of disbursing RS 400 crore for 10.13 lakh students has already begun.