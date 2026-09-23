ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Adhikari Framing Me Out Of Fear: Congress Nandigram By-Poll Candidate

Contai: Milan Pradhan, the Congress candidate from Nandigram for the October 6 bypolls, on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is framing him out of fear.

Pradhan was produced in the Kanthi Sub-Divisional Court in connection with a case filed at the Khejuri Police Station in Purba Medinipur. He claimed that both Suvendu and his father, Sisir Adhikari, are accused in the same case.

"I am being framed in a case that is nearly 20 years old. The names of several BJP leaders, including Sisir Adhikari and Suvendu Adhikari, also appear in that case. Suvendu is afraid. That is why he is framing me," Pradhan said while entering the court.

Multiple cases were registered against Pradhan during the 2007 Nandigram movement, and arrest warrants had been issued against him. He has now been arrested in connection with the cases.

Meanwhile, allegations have surfaced that Pradhan is being harassed despite a Calcutta High Court directive, and his lawyers have once again drawn the attention of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya to the matter. A hearing for the case is scheduled for Thursday.