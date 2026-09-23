Suvendu Adhikari Framing Me Out Of Fear: Congress Nandigram By-Poll Candidate
Milan Pradhan said both the Chief Minister and his father, Sisir Adhikari, are accused in the same case filed in 2007, reports SK Azhar Munir.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Contai: Milan Pradhan, the Congress candidate from Nandigram for the October 6 bypolls, on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is framing him out of fear.
Pradhan was produced in the Kanthi Sub-Divisional Court in connection with a case filed at the Khejuri Police Station in Purba Medinipur. He claimed that both Suvendu and his father, Sisir Adhikari, are accused in the same case.
"I am being framed in a case that is nearly 20 years old. The names of several BJP leaders, including Sisir Adhikari and Suvendu Adhikari, also appear in that case. Suvendu is afraid. That is why he is framing me," Pradhan said while entering the court.
Multiple cases were registered against Pradhan during the 2007 Nandigram movement, and arrest warrants had been issued against him. He has now been arrested in connection with the cases.
Meanwhile, allegations have surfaced that Pradhan is being harassed despite a Calcutta High Court directive, and his lawyers have once again drawn the attention of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya to the matter. A hearing for the case is scheduled for Thursday.
His lawyer said there were four cases registered against Pradhan at the Nandigram police station, for which he had previously been produced before Haldia Subdivisional Court.
"There was one case at Khejuri, for which he was produced at the Kanthi Court. Following the judge's directive on Tuesday, the additional advocate general (AAG) assured us that no further cases would be filed against Pradhan. Yet, today (Wednesday), he was produced in court after another case was added by the Khejuri police station. We have moved the court against this action, and the hearing is set for Thursday," he added.
Pradhan was arrested within hours of Mamata Banerjee announcing her party, 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress', would extend support to him due to the withdrawal of nomination by its candidate at the eleventh hour. When Pradhan was produced before the court, it sent him to judicial custody till October 3.
When he moved the Calcutta High Court, Justice Bhattacharya directed the police that no new cases could be filed against Pradhan until October 12.
"There are indeed no cases against Pradhan other than the existing six," the AAG argued before the court. Subsequently, the judge orally directed the state to let Pradhan contest the election.
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