ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Adhikari Drives Bulldozer Over 3.10 Lakh Banned Cough Syrup Bottles In New Town

Bidhannagar: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday announced a zero-tolerance against drugs, saying the state government has taken stringent measures to build a drug-free Bengal.

Speaking at the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' programme organised by Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate at Eco Park in New Town, Adhikari said there is a link between drugs and several recent crimes in the state.

At the programme, Adhikari drove a bulldozer over around 3,10,000 bottles of banned cough syrup, valued at around Rs 31 crore. On September 2, nearly 2,00,000 bottles of cough syrup worth nearly Rs 20 crore were destroyed in Balurghat.

"Regarding the recent incidents in Bengal, including the Baruipur rape and murder case, it has been observed that individuals under the influence of intoxicants are directly involved in barbaric acts, particularly those involving atrocities against women," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government is now prioritising at dismantling the networks involved in drug trafficking to protect society and families by enhancing coordination among various police wings in the fight against drugs. He asserted that the administration is treating this matter with utmost importance since the BJP government assumed office. The BSF, State Police, Kolkata Police, STF, and Narcotics Control Bureau are now working in unison.