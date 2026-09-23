Suvendu Adhikari Drives Bulldozer Over 3.10 Lakh Banned Cough Syrup Bottles In New Town
The drive is second such exercise this month with 2 lakh bottles of banned cough syrup being earlier destroyed in Balurghat, reports Subhajit Mondal.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Bidhannagar: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday announced a zero-tolerance against drugs, saying the state government has taken stringent measures to build a drug-free Bengal.
Speaking at the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' programme organised by Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate at Eco Park in New Town, Adhikari said there is a link between drugs and several recent crimes in the state.
At the programme, Adhikari drove a bulldozer over around 3,10,000 bottles of banned cough syrup, valued at around Rs 31 crore. On September 2, nearly 2,00,000 bottles of cough syrup worth nearly Rs 20 crore were destroyed in Balurghat.
"Regarding the recent incidents in Bengal, including the Baruipur rape and murder case, it has been observed that individuals under the influence of intoxicants are directly involved in barbaric acts, particularly those involving atrocities against women," he said.
The Chief Minister said that the government is now prioritising at dismantling the networks involved in drug trafficking to protect society and families by enhancing coordination among various police wings in the fight against drugs. He asserted that the administration is treating this matter with utmost importance since the BJP government assumed office. The BSF, State Police, Kolkata Police, STF, and Narcotics Control Bureau are now working in unison.
The administration has also tightened measures to prevent the entry of banned cough syrup into the state from other regions. A cough syrup manufacturing company has submitted a written undertaking to the Harirampur police station in South Dinajpur district.
Addressing this, the Chief Minister said, "These companies manufacturing banned cough syrups have assured that they will neither conduct business nor supply these syrups in West Bengal. However, we will not stop here as the contraband could still enter from other sources."
Strict surveillance is being maintained to prevent the entry of narcotics across the Bangladesh border and from neighbouring states.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally visited North Bengal and Kolkata twice to hold review meetings on drug trafficking. Previously, the STF faced certain legal hurdles regarding investigations but those have now been removed following a Supreme Court directive. The STF can now conduct investigations and ensure the punishment of offenders independently.
Senior officials, including DGP Siddh Nath Gupta, STF ADG Javed Shamim and Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Amit Bharat Rathore, were present at the event.
Also Read