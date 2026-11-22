ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Adhikari Announces Rs 3 Cr For Chaitanya Research Centre, Gaushala At Nabadwip; Aid For Farmers Hit By Cyclone Akvan

Nadia: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a Rs 3-crore financial allocation for religious and cultural infrastructure at the birthplace of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in Nabadwip in Nadia district, while slamming the erstwhile Trinamool Congress government for completely neglecting the place.

"During the previous government, Nabadwip was given one country liquor shop and eight foreign liquor shops. Beyond that, nothing was done for the birthplace of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu," Adhikari said during his visit to Nabadwip ahead of the Rasa Purnima on Sunday.

Adhikari also promised to renovate a dilapidated river ghat and introduce a modern launch service within two months to facilitate the movement of devotees until a permanent bridge is constructed.

After arriving in Nabadwip at around noon, he offered prayers at the temple dedicated to Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. He then visited the Shachimata Goshala and announced Rs 1 crore for its expansion.

While interacting with the temple authorities and the head of the religious institution, he was apprised of several infrastructure-related demands, including the completion of an unfinished research centre dedicated to the life and teachings of the Vaishnavite saint.

The project, which has largely been funded through contributions from devotees, had remained incomplete owing to a shortage of funds. Responding to the appeal, Adhikari announced Rs 2 crore to complete the centre and assured the authorities that financial constraints would not come in the way of their plans to establish a gurukul and a Sanskrit 'tol' to promote traditional learning.

He also promised to rebuild the existing river ghat and introduce a modern launch service until a permanent bridge is constructed. "Until a permanent bridge is constructed, a well-equipped modern launch service will operate here. The ghat will be rebuilt, and the launch service will be introduced once the work is completed,” he said.

Adhikari said the renovation of the ghat and arrangements for the launch service would take around two months. He promised to return to Nabadwip in the first week of February to inaugurate the ferry service.

The proposed permanent bridge, however, would require further preparatory work, including the completion of a detailed project report and other formalities.

CM Announces Compensation For Akvan-Hit Farmers

Suvendu Adhikari has announced a Rs 212.3-crore preliminary compensation package for over 5.73 lakh farmers whose crops and horticultural produce were damaged by rain triggered by cyclone Akvan.

Addressing reporters, Adhikari said around Rs 205 crore was released from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for immediate relief, taking the total allocation, including assistance for seeds and other components, to Rs 212.3 crore.

Cyclone Akvan made landfall near the Gopalpur coast in neighbouring Odisha on Friday morning, bringing rain across southern West Bengal.