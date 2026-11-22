Suvendu Adhikari Announces Rs 3 Cr For Chaitanya Research Centre, Gaushala At Nabadwip; Aid For Farmers Hit By Cyclone Akvan
Suvendu Adhikari visited Nabadwip, where he offered prayers at the temple dedicated to Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, and then went to the Shachimata Goshala.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Nadia: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a Rs 3-crore financial allocation for religious and cultural infrastructure at the birthplace of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu in Nabadwip in Nadia district, while slamming the erstwhile Trinamool Congress government for completely neglecting the place.
"During the previous government, Nabadwip was given one country liquor shop and eight foreign liquor shops. Beyond that, nothing was done for the birthplace of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu," Adhikari said during his visit to Nabadwip ahead of the Rasa Purnima on Sunday.
Adhikari also promised to renovate a dilapidated river ghat and introduce a modern launch service within two months to facilitate the movement of devotees until a permanent bridge is constructed.
After arriving in Nabadwip at around noon, he offered prayers at the temple dedicated to Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. He then visited the Shachimata Goshala and announced Rs 1 crore for its expansion.
While interacting with the temple authorities and the head of the religious institution, he was apprised of several infrastructure-related demands, including the completion of an unfinished research centre dedicated to the life and teachings of the Vaishnavite saint.
The project, which has largely been funded through contributions from devotees, had remained incomplete owing to a shortage of funds. Responding to the appeal, Adhikari announced Rs 2 crore to complete the centre and assured the authorities that financial constraints would not come in the way of their plans to establish a gurukul and a Sanskrit 'tol' to promote traditional learning.
He also promised to rebuild the existing river ghat and introduce a modern launch service until a permanent bridge is constructed. "Until a permanent bridge is constructed, a well-equipped modern launch service will operate here. The ghat will be rebuilt, and the launch service will be introduced once the work is completed,” he said.
Adhikari said the renovation of the ghat and arrangements for the launch service would take around two months. He promised to return to Nabadwip in the first week of February to inaugurate the ferry service.
The proposed permanent bridge, however, would require further preparatory work, including the completion of a detailed project report and other formalities.
CM Announces Compensation For Akvan-Hit Farmers
Suvendu Adhikari has announced a Rs 212.3-crore preliminary compensation package for over 5.73 lakh farmers whose crops and horticultural produce were damaged by rain triggered by cyclone Akvan.
Addressing reporters, Adhikari said around Rs 205 crore was released from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for immediate relief, taking the total allocation, including assistance for seeds and other components, to Rs 212.3 crore.
Cyclone Akvan made landfall near the Gopalpur coast in neighbouring Odisha on Friday morning, bringing rain across southern West Bengal.
The initial assessment put the total crop damage at nearly Rs 700 crore, with paddy accounting for the largest share, officials said. Farmers in irrigated areas will receive Rs 17,000 per hectare, while those in rain-fed areas will get Rs 8,500 per hectare. Growers of perennial crops will be paid Rs 22,500 per hectare, they said.
"Ours is a pro-farmer government, and we are very sensitive about these matters. We are standing by the farmers," the chief minister said.
According to preliminary estimates, around 1.6 lakh hectares of farmland across eight districts -- Hooghly, Howrah, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purulia and Purba Medinipur -- have been affected, officials said.
Adhikari said Aman paddy, mustard, lentil, vegetables, flowers, banana, papaya and betel vines were among the crops damaged.
"With weather conditions improving, the state will launch a special 48-hour drive from Monday to drain water from inundated fields and enable farmers to harvest mature Aman paddy before it rots. Pumpsets and labour, including workers under the rural job scheme, will be deployed for the exercise, at no cost to farmers," he said.
Officials said the drive will be monitored by the Irrigation Department, along with officials from the Disaster Management and Minor Irrigation departments.
The Principal Secretary of the Disaster Management Department will issue written instructions to district administrations by Sunday night, they said.
The government has earmarked Rs 5 crore for free seeds and summer vegetable seed kits to help farmers resume Rabi and summer cultivation. Another Rs 3 crore has been allocated for betel vine growers, they added.
Adhikari said that around 9,240 betel vine farmers cultivating 385 hectares in Purba Medinipur and parts of rural Howrah, including Shyampur and Udaynarayanpur, have been affected.
In Malda, around 19,000 farmers in Gajole, Habibpur and Bamangola blocks will receive Rs 8.12 crore in assistance following crop damage caused by a hailstorm and squall on November 11, he said.
"Special camps will be organised under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for a detailed assessment of crop losses. The Agriculture and Horticulture departments will oversee the assessment and disbursal of assistance, with district magistrates monitoring the process," he said.
(With PTI Inputs)
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