Suvendu Adhikari Accuses Former TMC Govt Of Giving Undue Favours To FICCI While Organising BGBS
Suvendu Adhikari says Rs 324 crore was transferred from state exchequer to FICCI, ignoring rules and regulations, for organising BGBS.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Kolkata: Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks for the Governor's address in the Assembly, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari accused the former Trinamool Congress government of massive financial corruption surrounding the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), the state's flagship industrial and investment summit.
Adhikari claimed that Rs 324.73 crore was directly transferred from the state exchequer to FICCI, one of India's largest trade bodies, under the guise of organising the summit.
While responding to various allegations raised by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee during the session, Adhikari launched a series of attacks against the former government. "This massive sum of money was illegally funneled into FICCI, the organisation responsible for hosting the BGBS, by the former Chief Minister," he said adding that Rs 324 crore was merely the tip of the iceberg.
He said that the direct fund transfer to FICCI was entirely illegal and constituted evidence of major corruption.
The BGBS was a flagship initiative of the previous Mamata Banerjee government to attract investment and showcase an investment-friendly environment in the state. However, the current government had been demanding publication of a white paper regarding the summit from the very beginning.
The BJP had long alleged that the mega-event failed to bring any actual investment to the state and instead resulted in a colossal waste of public tax money.
In today's session, the Chief Minister went beyond mere allegations of waste, directly pointing towards corruption. He put the opposition in an uncomfortable position by questioning how over Rs 324 crore could be transferred directly from the state exchequer to a private industry and trade organisation in blatant disregard of rules and regulations. The Chief Minister claimed that this massive financial transaction was executed with the consent of the then finance minister and under the direct orders of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Targeting Trinamool Congress with a cinematic flair, he quipped, "Pushpa won't bow down but in this case, Pushpa isn't just out of the market, Pushpa has fled the market entirely".
Political circles believe that the Chief Minister raising the issue of alleged Rs 324 crore corruption scandal on the floor of the Legislative Assembly will stir up fresh turmoil in state politics. The previous government is already uneasy about the BGBS and now, with allegations of massive financial transactions involving a renowned organisation like FICCI, the opposition camp may be called upon to provide an explanation.
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