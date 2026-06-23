ETV Bharat / state

Suvendu Adhikari Accuses Former TMC Govt Of Giving Undue Favours To FICCI While Organising BGBS

Kolkata: Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks for the Governor's address in the Assembly, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari accused the former Trinamool Congress government of massive financial corruption surrounding the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), the state's flagship industrial and investment summit.

Adhikari claimed that Rs 324.73 crore was directly transferred from the state exchequer to FICCI, one of India's largest trade bodies, under the guise of organising the summit.

While responding to various allegations raised by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee during the session, Adhikari launched a series of attacks against the former government. "This massive sum of money was illegally funneled into FICCI, the organisation responsible for hosting the BGBS, by the former Chief Minister," he said adding that Rs 324 crore was merely the tip of the iceberg.

He said that the direct fund transfer to FICCI was entirely illegal and constituted evidence of major corruption.

The BGBS was a flagship initiative of the previous Mamata Banerjee government to attract investment and showcase an investment-friendly environment in the state. However, the current government had been demanding publication of a white paper regarding the summit from the very beginning.