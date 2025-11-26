ETV Bharat / state

Two Army Jawans Among 5 Killed In SUV-Truck Collision In Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa; 3 Others Injured

Janjgir Champa: At least five people, including two Army Jawans, were killed and three others injured after the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in, collided with a speeding truck in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place late Tuesday night on National Highway 49 in Sukli village under the Janjgir police station area of the district, they said.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the Community Health Centre. The injured were later referred to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) Hospital, Bilaspur. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after the postmortem on Wednesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Vishwanath Dewangan (43), Bhupendra Sahu (40), Kamlanayan Sahu (22), and two Indian Army Jawans, Rajendra Kashyap(27) and Pomeshwar Jaltare (33).

Rajendra Kashyap was posted in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and had recently tied the knot. His marriage took place in Rogda village on November 18, 2025. He was on a two-month leave at the time of the incident. Pomeshwar Jaltare was posted in Sikkim and had been married for five years. He returned home on November 12, 2025, for a month's leave.

The victims were returning from a wedding when their vehicle collided with a truck travelling from Bilaspur to Raigarh as they approached Sukli village. The impact of the collision was so severe that the SUV was completely mangled. Five of its occupants died on the spot, the police said.