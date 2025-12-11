Three Killed, 8 Injured After SUV Collides With Tractor In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya
The family was on way from Sultanpur towards Ayodhya when the vehicle collided with a tractor on the Prayagraj Highway.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 12:21 PM IST
Ayodhya: Three members of the same family were killed while eight others were injured after a SUV carrying pilgrims collided with a tractor head-on in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Thursday, officials said.
The mishap occurred on the Prayagraj Highway early Thursday morning. It is learnt that Chitrasen, a resident of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, was traveling to Ayodhya with his family in the Bolero. A total of 11 people were in the vehicle. According to officials, the vehicle collided head-on with a tractor after the driver allegedly dozed off near Purakalander.
Station House Officer Purakalander Police Station, Manoj Sharma said that after receiving information about the accident, a team of police was rushed to the spot. The bodies of the three deceased were retrieved while the injured were taken to a nearby Community Health Center (CHC) for treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Ankit Patel, son of Saroj Mani Patel, Meera Bai, 50, wife of Mahendra and driver Ram Yash Mishra, 50. The injured include Tanuja Patel, 20, daughter of Chitrasen Patel, Chitrasen Patel, son of Indra Patel, Deepak Patel, 25, son of Chitrasen Patel, Shashi Patel, wife of Harkesh Patel, Chandrakali Patel, 50, wife of Chitrasen Patel, Kusum, 32, wife of Saroj Mani Patel, Shivansh Patel, 3, son of Harikesh Patel and Ashish Patel, son of Saroj Patel.
According to the SHO, the Bolero was traveling from Sultanpur towards Ayodhya when the accident took place near Kalyan Bhadarsa village in the Purakalander area.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. The Chief Minister has directed officials to expedite relief efforts, and ensure proper treatment for the injured.
