Three Killed, 8 Injured After SUV Collides With Tractor In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Three members of the same family were killed while eight others were injured after a SUV carrying pilgrims collided with a tractor head-on in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Thursday, officials said.

The mishap occurred on the Prayagraj Highway early Thursday morning. It is learnt that Chitrasen, a resident of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, was traveling to Ayodhya with his family in the Bolero. A total of 11 people were in the vehicle. According to officials, the vehicle collided head-on with a tractor after the driver allegedly dozed off near Purakalander.

Station House Officer Purakalander Police Station, Manoj Sharma said that after receiving information about the accident, a team of police was rushed to the spot. The bodies of the three deceased were retrieved while the injured were taken to a nearby Community Health Center (CHC) for treatment.