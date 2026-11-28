ETV Bharat / state

Suspicious 'PIA'-Inscribed Balloon Spotted In Rajasthan Village; Probe Launched

The balloon found in bushes on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Anupgarh (Sri Ganganagar): A suspicious balloon with 'PIA' inscribed on it was spotted in Chak 7 ND village, 40 kilometres inside the Indian side of the international border with Pakistan, under the Anupgarh police station in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar on Saturday, police said.

The aeroplane-shaped balloon was spotted lying among the bushes with 'PIA' written on it in both Urdu and English by locals who informed the security agency about it.

ASI Lalchand Sharma said personnel from the police and relevant security agencies promptly reached the spot and initiated an investigation. "Efforts are underway to determine the origin of the balloon and the circumstances under which it reached this location," he added. As part of the investigation, information is being gathered on the text written on the balloon, its construction, and other available clues. "At this stage, it would be premature to confirm whether it originated from Pakistan or was sent for a specific purpose," Sharma said.