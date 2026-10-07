ETV Bharat / state

Suspicious Pakistani National Held Near Vehicle Factory Jabalpur; Probe Launched

The Pakistani national hails from Rawalpindi. ( ETV Bharat )

Jabalpur: A suspicious Pakistani national was found loitering near the Vehicle Factory Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

Some morning walkers spotted him sitting near a temple in the Ranjhi area. Observing something unusual, advocate Ashish Prajapati also recorded a video of the person. Upon being asked about his whereabouts, he informed them that he hails from Rawalpindi and had entered India via the Wagah Border in Punjab along with 11 others. The police were immediately alerted, and the person was taken into custody. He will undergo a medical examination, followed by interrogation.