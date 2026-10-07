Suspicious Pakistani National Held Near Vehicle Factory Jabalpur; Probe Launched
He said he had entered India with 11 others through the Wagah border. Police said he appears unwell and needs to undergo a medical examination.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
Jabalpur: A suspicious Pakistani national was found loitering near the Vehicle Factory Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.
Some morning walkers spotted him sitting near a temple in the Ranjhi area. Observing something unusual, advocate Ashish Prajapati also recorded a video of the person.
Upon being asked about his whereabouts, he informed them that he hails from Rawalpindi and had entered India via the Wagah Border in Punjab along with 11 others.
The police were immediately alerted, and the person was taken into custody. He will undergo a medical examination, followed by interrogation.
Sitaram, assistant sub-inspector of the Ranjhi Police Station, stated, "First, we will have him medically examined, as he appears to be unwell. Subsequently, he will be questioned why he entered India."
The fact that he was found near the Ministry of Defence's establishment heightened the suspicion surrounding him. Since the factory manufactures essential supplies for the Indian Army, unauthorised individuals are strictly prohibited from entering its premises.
Sachin Vishwakarma, a resident of Satpula, said, "Once the locals were convinced that he was a foreign national who had entered India illegally, they informed the police."
There have been instances of Pakistani nationals entering this high-security zone in Jabalpur, and security establishments are trying to find out what the motive was behind the person loitering in the area and where the people who entered with him have spread out in the country.
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