ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Her Two Daughters Found Dead In Bihar's Nawada

Police personnel and locals near the house where Nida and her daughters were found dead ( ETV Bharat )

Nawada: A woman and her two minor daughters were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Bihar's Nawada on Monday morning.

The woman was found hanging in her room in Darji Mohalla, under Bundelkhand police station, while her two daughters were found dead on their beds. The deceased were identified as Nida Khatoon (30), her daughter Sariya Khatoon (3), and Sitara Khatoon (4). According to reports, Nida lived with her two daughters on the upper floor of the house, while her in-laws lived in a room below.

Sources said, when the door of the house remained closed for a long time in the morning, Nida's in-laws tried to open it. Once the door was opened, Nida's body was found hanging in the room, while her two daughters were found dead on the bed.