Woman, Her Two Daughters Found Dead In Bihar's Nawada
The woman was found hanging in her room while her two daughters were found dead on their beds, reports Mahmood Alam.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 9:25 PM IST
Nawada: A woman and her two minor daughters were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Bihar's Nawada on Monday morning.
The woman was found hanging in her room in Darji Mohalla, under Bundelkhand police station, while her two daughters were found dead on their beds. The deceased were identified as Nida Khatoon (30), her daughter Sariya Khatoon (3), and Sitara Khatoon (4). According to reports, Nida lived with her two daughters on the upper floor of the house, while her in-laws lived in a room below.
Sources said, when the door of the house remained closed for a long time in the morning, Nida's in-laws tried to open it. Once the door was opened, Nida's body was found hanging in the room, while her two daughters were found dead on the bed.
Given the condition of the bodies, the police are investigating both murder and suicide angles. Police said some of Nida's body parts were found near the bed and it raises suspicions that she was murdered and then hanged. The two girls are suspected to have died from strangulation. However, the actual cause of death will only be clear after the post-mortem report, said police.
Nida's husband, Mohammad Sajid, went to Dubai for work around 11 months ago and has been informed of the incident, said police. Bundelkhand Station House Officer Dharamraj Kumar said the incident is being investigated from all angles. "Police gathered evidence from the spot and questioned family members and nearby residents," he said.
Dharamraj said police have sent the bodies for postmortem and the exact cause of the deaths will be ascertained after the report is received. He said evidence crucial for investigation was collected by a team of the forensic science laboratory.
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