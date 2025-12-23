ETV Bharat / state

Suspicious Death Of Nigerian Student In Raipur; Two Others Surrender In Bhilai

Durg/Raipur: The suspicious death of a Nigerian student at a private university in Raipur has come to light. The police are now questioning two other Nigerian students who surrendered on Tuesday.

The student died after falling from a university building earlier in the day. Following the incident, two Nigerian nationals, a man and a woman, believed to be acquaintances of the deceased, arrived at the Bhilai Nagar police station and surrendered. The Bhilai police later handed them over to the Mandir Hasaud police in Raipur, which has jurisdiction over the case.

Police sources said preliminary information suggests there was a dispute involving the deceased and the two students before the incident. After the student’s death, the pair left Raipur and went to Bhilai, where they stayed with friends at Rungta College, before approaching the police out of fear.