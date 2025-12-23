Suspicious Death Of Nigerian Student In Raipur; Two Others Surrender In Bhilai
Two Nigerian students surrender in Bhilai after Raipur campus death; police question them, await post-mortem report, say no FIR yet.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 5:53 PM IST
Durg/Raipur: The suspicious death of a Nigerian student at a private university in Raipur has come to light. The police are now questioning two other Nigerian students who surrendered on Tuesday.
The student died after falling from a university building earlier in the day. Following the incident, two Nigerian nationals, a man and a woman, believed to be acquaintances of the deceased, arrived at the Bhilai Nagar police station and surrendered. The Bhilai police later handed them over to the Mandir Hasaud police in Raipur, which has jurisdiction over the case.
Police sources said preliminary information suggests there was a dispute involving the deceased and the two students before the incident. After the student’s death, the pair left Raipur and went to Bhilai, where they stayed with friends at Rungta College, before approaching the police out of fear.
“This case falls under Mandir Hasaud police station limits,” said Padmashree Tanwar, ASP, Durg Bhilai Police, adding, “The two Nigerian students came to the Bhilai Nagar police station for safety. After informing Mandir Hasaud police, they were handed over for further inquiry.”
Mandir Hasaud police station in-charge Ashish Yadav confirmed that no FIR has been registered so far. “The two individuals are being questioned. Since the matter involves the death of a foreign national, the investigation is being conducted with due procedure and sensitivity,” he told ETV Bharat.
Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and say all possible angles, including the events leading up to the fall, are being examined to establish the exact circumstances of the death.