Four Death After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Dry Bihar's Patna
According to the families of the deceased, the four men consumed liquor in a room, and they fell ill soon after, reports Mahmood Alam.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 10:25 PM IST
Patna: At least four people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in dry Bihar's Patna district on Sunday.
The incident took place in Bedhna village under Barh police station. According to the families of the deceased, the four men consumed liquor in a room, and they fell ill soon after. They were taken to the nearest government hospital, where they died during treatment. Villagers informed the police that the four had consumed alcohol or another intoxicating substance together.
The deceased have been identified as Pankaj Kumar, Nishu Kumar, Vikas Kumar, and Shashi Kumar. All of them were masons by profession Barh SDPO-1 Ram Krishna said whether the deaths were caused by consumption of toxic liquor has not yet been officially confirmed. The actual cause will only be clear after investigation and medical reports.
“The exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem. The matter is being looked into as per law,” he said. The Bihar government imposed a total ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol in the state on April 5, 2016.
A few days back, several people were killed after consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.
State minister Jitu Vaghani went to the hospital and inquired about the health of those undergoing treatment. He expressed grief over the incident on behalf of the state government. "The government would never consider lifting the liquor ban and stands with the affected families," he added.
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