ETV Bharat / state

Four Death After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Dry Bihar's Patna

Patna: At least four people died allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in dry Bihar's Patna district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Bedhna village under Barh police station. According to the families of the deceased, the four men consumed liquor in a room, and they fell ill soon after. They were taken to the nearest government hospital, where they died during treatment. Villagers informed the police that the four had consumed alcohol or another intoxicating substance together.

The deceased have been identified as Pankaj Kumar, Nishu Kumar, Vikas Kumar, and Shashi Kumar. All of them were masons by profession Barh SDPO-1 Ram Krishna said whether the deaths were caused by consumption of toxic liquor has not yet been officially confirmed. The actual cause will only be clear after investigation and medical reports.