ETV Bharat / state

Man From Haryana's Kurukshetra Dies In Pune, Body Buried In Pit; Family Alleges Foul Play

The deceased, Sukhdev Singh, a resident of Mohanpur village in Kurukshetra, worked as a cook at a hotel in Pune. He had been working at the hotel for the last over 10 years and had recently visited his family in Kurukshetra.

Sukhdev's sister, Baljit Kaur, said, "My brother worked at a hotel in Pune. We were told that Sukhdev was unwell and was being sent back to Kurukshetra by train on November 11. We reached Kurukshetra railway station, but he did not arrive. We continued searching for him over the next few days, but on November 18, we learnt from a relative that Sukhdev had died and his body had been buried."

Baljit said the cause of Sukhdev's death is not clear. She alleged the owner of the hotel where Sukhdev worked concealed information about his death. "He should have handed over my brother's body to us so that we could perform his last rites. We suspect that he was murdered and buried. We request the government to help us bring his body back, conduct a postmortem examination and take action against those responsible for his death and for concealing the facts," she said.

Baljit said the owner of the hotel initially told her that Sukhdev was ill and later said he died in a road accident. She said the relative who informed her sister of Sukhdev's death sent some photos which showed the body being buried in a pit.

Baljit said after Sukhdev's death, his body was buried in a pit dug with a JCB near Chalisgaon Ghati railway station, around 400 km from the hotel where he worked.