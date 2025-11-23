ETV Bharat / state

Boy Dies While Playing Football In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: A 14-year-old student of Class IX died while playing football at Chhindgarh area of Sukma district on Sunday morning.

The deceased, Mohammad Faisal, was a student of Swami Atmanand Utkrisht Vidyalaya in Chhindgarh. According to reports, Faisal had reached the football ground as usual on Sunday morning. While playing, he suddenly fell down. Initially, the players and those present at the ground thought he had fallen due to dizziness, but when he could not get up, people immediately rushed him to the hospital.

On being taken to hospital, the doctors examined Faisal and declared him dead. Doctors said based on preliminary investigation, it appears Faisal died of heart attack. However, the exact cause can be ascertained only after the postmortem report is received, said the doctors.