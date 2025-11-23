ETV Bharat / state

Boy Dies While Playing Football In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The deceased, Mohammad Faisal (9) was in Class IX and fell down while playing. Doctors suspect he died of heart attack.

A 14-year-old student of Class IX died while playing football at Chhindgarh area of Sukma district on Sunday morning.
File photo of Mohammad Faisal (ETV Bharat)
Sukma: A 14-year-old student of Class IX died while playing football at Chhindgarh area of Sukma district on Sunday morning.

The deceased, Mohammad Faisal, was a student of Swami Atmanand Utkrisht Vidyalaya in Chhindgarh. According to reports, Faisal had reached the football ground as usual on Sunday morning. While playing, he suddenly fell down. Initially, the players and those present at the ground thought he had fallen due to dizziness, but when he could not get up, people immediately rushed him to the hospital.

On being taken to hospital, the doctors examined Faisal and declared him dead. Doctors said based on preliminary investigation, it appears Faisal died of heart attack. However, the exact cause can be ascertained only after the postmortem report is received, said the doctors.

Police have confirmed the incident and have begun an investigation.

Faisal's parents and family are devastated by the incident. According to his family, Faisal was completely healthy and never suffered any serious illness or weakness. He was active in sports and paid special attention to fitness and training, said a family member.

Locals and Faisal's friends said he was the most active in his group and exercised and ran daily. He had demonstrated his talent by winning a medal in the Bastar Olympics held a few days ago. He wanted to become a professional footballer in the future, said a friend.

