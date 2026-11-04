ETV Bharat / state

Suspicious Blast Damages Railway Track In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

The incident site ( ETV Bharat )

Sri Ganganagar: A suspicious explosion occurred near the railway track close to village 50 GB, on the Anupgarh-Suratgarh rail route in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar on Tuesday night, damaging the concrete slabs that support the track.

According to preliminary information, a train traveling from Anupgarh towards Suratgarh had passed this location at approximately 8:30 PM. About two hours later, at around 10:30 PM, reports of an explosion were received. Upon being notified, the police and relevant security agencies arrived at the scene.

The blast destroyed two concrete slabs (railroad ties) supporting the railway track, exposing the steel reinforcement bars (rebar) inside. It appears the incident was an attempt to damage the railway line; however, the police have not yet officially confirmed an explosion. After visiting the site, Sri Ganganagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Harishankar said that a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called in to investigate. “Experts will collect evidence from the site, which should help determine the cause of the incident,” he said.