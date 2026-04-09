ETV Bharat / state

'Suspicion Can't Substitute Proof': Jammu Kashmir Court Acquits Molestation Accused After Nearly 12 Years

Srinagar: A Jammu and Kashmir court has acquitted a man accused of house trespass and molestation, holding that contradictions in the complainant's allegations, an unexplained delay in reporting and lack of independent corroboration created reasonable doubt. The court reaffirmed the criminal law principle in its judgment that suspicion alone cannot lead to conviction.

In its nine-page judgment, Hina Parveen Goney, 4th Additional Munsiff, JMIC, Jammu, said that the prosecution failed to establish charges under Sections 451, 354 and 509 RPC against Raj Kumar beyond a reasonable doubt. The court found that the complainant's testimony, while serious enough to raise suspicion, did not reach the level of reliability required for a finding of guilt.

The case stemmed from allegations that on the night of July 31, 2014, around 9:30 pm, the accused entered the woman's home while intoxicated and alone, abused her, forcibly held her and touched her inappropriately before fleeing when family members and neighbors rushed in upon hearing her cries.

In her testimony, she told the court, "...the accused entered in an intoxicated condition, abused her, forcibly held her mouth, touched her mouth with his mouth, caught hold of her chest, and on being resisted, shouted and slapped her."

The complainant also said that after she raised an alarm, her husband, in-laws and neighbors reached the spot, after which the accused fled. She told the court that the matter was first taken to the Panchayat and then to the police when no settlement was reached.

However, the complaint was lodged nearly six days later, a delay the court found insufficiently explained despite the police station being only about half a kilometer away.

In a key observation, the court noted that the complaint was lodged only on August 6, 2014, nearly six days after the alleged incident, even though the police station was only half a kilometer away. The judge pointed out that the complainant had herself admitted she remained at home during this period and also that the accused had not threatened her from going to the police.

The court also observed the Panchayat explanation unsupported by evidence, noting that no Panchayat member was examined and no record was produced to show when or how any such settlement effort took place.

A major factor in the acquittal was the contradiction between the complainant’s police statement and her deposition in court. The judgment noted that in her statement under Section 161 Cr.P.C., it was recorded that the accused caught her by the neck, while in court she said he held her mouth. The court called this "not a minor discrepancy" and said it went "to the root of the prosecution story."