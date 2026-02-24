Suspicion Cannot Substitute Evidence: Uttarakhand HC Acquits Man In Wife's Suicide Case
Overturning a 2011 sessions court verdict, the High Court found no specific instigation, suicide note, or proof of alleged harassment in the 2004 death.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has acquitted a man who was earlier convicted by a sessions court for abetting his wife's suicide, observing that "suspicion cannot substitute for evidence." The judgment was delivered by a single bench of Justice Ashish Naithani while hearing a criminal appeal filed against the August 30, 2011, verdict of the Udham Singh Nagar Sessions court.
The sessions court had convicted the man under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000. However, it has acquitted him of charges related to dowry death and cruelty. The case dates back to September 15, 2004, when the man's wife died by suicide in the Khatima area of Udham Singh Nagar district.
According to the prosecution, the husband suspected his wife's character and allegedly subjected her to mental harassment, which led her to take the extreme step. A post-mortem examination found no evidence of murder.
Challenging the conviction, the appellant argued before the High Court that there was no proof of any direct provocation or incitement immediately before the suicide. He also pointed out that no suicide note was recovered and that general allegations of marital discord could not amount to abetment.
After examining the evidence on record, the High Court found that the statements made by prosecution witnesses were broad and general in nature. The court observed that there was no material to show any specific act of instigation or harassment directly linked to the suicide.
Setting aside the conviction, the court held that, however strong the suspicion may be, it cannot replace concrete evidence required for a conviction under Section 306 IPC.
