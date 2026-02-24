ETV Bharat / state

Suspicion Cannot Substitute Evidence: Uttarakhand HC Acquits Man In Wife's Suicide Case

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has acquitted a man who was earlier convicted by a sessions court for abetting his wife's suicide, observing that "suspicion cannot substitute for evidence." The judgment was delivered by a single bench of Justice Ashish Naithani while hearing a criminal appeal filed against the August 30, 2011, verdict of the Udham Singh Nagar Sessions court.

The sessions court had convicted the man under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000. However, it has acquitted him of charges related to dowry death and cruelty. The case dates back to September 15, 2004, when the man's wife died by suicide in the Khatima area of Udham Singh Nagar district.

According to the prosecution, the husband suspected his wife's character and allegedly subjected her to mental harassment, which led her to take the extreme step. A post-mortem examination found no evidence of murder.