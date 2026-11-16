ETV Bharat / state

Suspension Of Operations (SoO) Pact Not Extended But Continues On Ground; Centre Keeps Matter In Abeyance: Kuki Leader

New Delhi: “We have been separated by our valley neighbours,” Kuki National Army chairman Seilen Haokip said on Monday, claiming that the Suspension of Operations pact with Kuki insurgent groups had not been formally extended since September 4 but it continued on the ground.

Haokip, who is also the spokesperson of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), told PTI that the Centre may have felt it was not the right time to discuss the extension of the agreement, particularly with the Manipur Assembly elections due next year, and had therefore kept the matter in abeyance.

“Maybe it is not the right time for the Centre to talk about the extension of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact, and that is why they are keeping it in abeyance," Haokip said.

The Centre had not pursued the extension on September 4, as it believed some groups were pushing for the abrogation of the SoO agreement, the Kuki National Army (KNA) chairman said. “Mass elections are coming next year, and I cannot predict how the situation would unfold (in Manipur) by then,” Haokip said.

Asked how elections could be held in the state next year when the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities remain separated and incidents of violence continue to be reported, Haokip said he could not predict the situation at this stage, and only time would tell how things unfold.

The SoO pact is a tripartite arrangement between the Centre, Manipur government and Kuki militant groups operating under two umbrella organisations – the KNO and the United People's Front (UPF).

First signed in 2008, it provides for suspension of hostilities, with armed cadres required to stay in designated camps and abide by agreed ground rules. Explaining the arrangement, Haokip said it essentially meant that security forces and armed groups should not fire at each other, and allow political dialogues to continue.