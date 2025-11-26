ETV Bharat / state

Suspension Of Iran Visa Waiver Hits Indian Shia Pilgrims Hard

Lucknow: The suspension of Iran’s visa waiver facility for Indians has seriously affected millions of pilgrims in the country, as each year, many Indian Muslims travel to Iraq and Iran for pilgrimage. However, the journey is now becoming extremely difficult in the absence of the waiver.

The Shia community in Lucknow, Hyderabad and other cities deeply desire to visit the shrines, such as Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (AS) shrine, Hazrat Imam Ali's (AS) shrine, Shah-Najaf, and the famous Hazrat Abbas shrine in the two countries.

Sajid Hussain, an aspiring pilgrim, said that Iran’s decision was a direct blow to the Shia pilgrims from India, who travel for pilgrimage. “With the end of free visas, poor devotees will be unable to make the journey. The Iranian government should restore the free visa facility,” he said.

Many shrines in Lucknow are modelled after those in Iran and Iraq, and while people come here with hopes and prayers, the wish to visit the actual Roza remains unique, Sajid said. “Everyone longs to visit Imam Raza’s Roza at least once,” he said.

Sabaab Asghar, a resident near Dargah Hazrat Abbas, said that every Shia had a heartfelt desire to visit the original Roza of their eighth Imam in Iran in their lifetime. “The discontinuation of free visas will make travel difficult for thousands from Lucknow. He condemns the decision and urges it to be reversed,” he said.