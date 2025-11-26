Suspension Of Iran Visa Waiver Hits Indian Shia Pilgrims Hard
Published : November 26, 2025 at 3:34 PM IST
Lucknow: The suspension of Iran’s visa waiver facility for Indians has seriously affected millions of pilgrims in the country, as each year, many Indian Muslims travel to Iraq and Iran for pilgrimage. However, the journey is now becoming extremely difficult in the absence of the waiver.
The Shia community in Lucknow, Hyderabad and other cities deeply desire to visit the shrines, such as Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (AS) shrine, Hazrat Imam Ali's (AS) shrine, Shah-Najaf, and the famous Hazrat Abbas shrine in the two countries.
Sajid Hussain, an aspiring pilgrim, said that Iran’s decision was a direct blow to the Shia pilgrims from India, who travel for pilgrimage. “With the end of free visas, poor devotees will be unable to make the journey. The Iranian government should restore the free visa facility,” he said.
Many shrines in Lucknow are modelled after those in Iran and Iraq, and while people come here with hopes and prayers, the wish to visit the actual Roza remains unique, Sajid said. “Everyone longs to visit Imam Raza’s Roza at least once,” he said.
Sabaab Asghar, a resident near Dargah Hazrat Abbas, said that every Shia had a heartfelt desire to visit the original Roza of their eighth Imam in Iran in their lifetime. “The discontinuation of free visas will make travel difficult for thousands from Lucknow. He condemns the decision and urges it to be reversed,” he said.
Maulana Mohammad Mian Abdi remarks that the free visa facility, active for a year, greatly eased the pilgrimage process by removing visa-related hassles and delays. “Pilgrims could travel easily by taking just a day or two off. Now, difficulties will increase, but those who could afford it bought visas before and will continue to do so. He hopes India and Iran will work together to find a solution,” he said.
Renowned Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad said that 90% of pilgrims belong to the Shia community and will be most affected by this decision. “Previously, poor pilgrims struggled with airfare costs. If ship travel resumes, many poor people will be able to visit Iran and Iraq more easily. He calls on Iran to lift the free visa ban.”
Significance of Lucknow’s historic rozas, Imambaras
The Chota Imambara, built during the Nawabi period, is often called the Mini Taj Mahal. Other holy sites like Roza Kazimain, Roza Hazrat Abbas, Roza Imam Hussain, and Roza Imam Ali are centres of faith for the Shia community.
Every year, hundreds of thousands visit these places for darshan and worship, but the desire to make pilgrimages to the main sites in Najaf, Karbala, Mashhad, and Kazimain remains strong.
