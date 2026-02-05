ETV Bharat / state

Suspended Lecturer Dies By Suicide In Jaipur, Alleges Harassment By SOG Officers In Note

Jaipur: A suspended lecturer allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Mahesh Nagar of Jaipur on Wednesday. This incident has triggered a major controversy after a note said to be written by him has been found. The deceased identified as Manohar Bhadu, in his note, levelled serious allegations against two officers of the Special Operations Group (SOG).

Following the incident, the victim’s family has refused to conduct the post-mortem or take possession of the body and is staging a protest outside the mortuary at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital. Mahesh Nagar Station House Officer Suresh Yadav said the was a resident of Sanchore in Jalore district. Bhadu was a lecturer who had been placed under suspension.

His body has been kept at the SMS Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Police sources said Bhadu had sent a note to his friends before taking the extreme step.

After his death, a note purportedly written by Manohar Bhadu has gone viral on social media. It is being claimed that Bhadu wrote the note shortly before his death and shared it with his friends. The note contains serious allegations against SOG officials, stating that their “aggressive actions” pushed him into a situation where new revelations were emerging daily.

In the note, Bhadu claimed that he was not involved in the alleged cases. He had been suspended over accusations of arranging a dummy candidate in a recruitment examination, and an SOG probe was underway against him in connection with the case.

Allegation of extortion by investigating officer

The note further alleges that while there may have been some mistakes prior to 2022, Bhadu’s name did not figure in the FIR registered by the Ajmer SOG, nor was it included in the charge sheet. According to the note, the investigating officer interrogated him multiple times and attempted to extort money from him. It also claims that after the arrest of Dinesh Kumar, Bhadu was dragged into the case and his name was later added to two more cases.