Suspended For Bursting Firecrackers At School, Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide In Madhya Pradesh
The boy's father said that his son was beaten and expelled by the school management for the act, which hurt him.
Niwari: In a heartbreaking incident, a class 10 boy died due to suspected suicide after being allegedly beaten and suspended from the school for bursting firecrackers on the school premises in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari, the family said on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Sahil, a 10th-grade student at St. Alphonsa High School in Prithvipur, Niwari district.
Father Makes Serious Allegations
Sahil's father, Ramkumar Yadav said that his son had recently burst a firecracker on the school premises which agitated the administration. Yadav alleged that the school priest brutally beat him while the administration also called him to the school. He said that he apologized to the school administration, the Father, and the principal, and also made his son apologize and also promised that his son's act would not happen again.
However, the school management told him that his son was being expelled from school, Yadav said. He said that after much pleading, the school Father and principal told him to keep his son at home for 15 days, as he was suspended from school for the said period.
“I pleaded with them, saying that 15 days was too much, and that they should reduce it to 10 days, as my son had board exams and it would be very detrimental to him. However, the school management scolded us and sent us away."
Yadav said that his son was so hurt after being expelled from school that he ended his life. Yadav blamed the school management for forcing his son to take the extreme step despite him pleading before the top officials.
“I continued to plead with the school management for my son's future, but the pleas were not heard. The government should take strict action against such school management," he said.
School Principal Denied Allegations
School principal Reena Mol while denying the allegations said that the student was asked not to attend school for 15 days for bursting firecrackers in the school saying such activities disrupt the school environment.
“As for harassment, nothing of the sort occurred. No one assaulted him. Everyone is saddened by the child's death."
The incident comes a day after the principal at the Ramnagar PM Shri Girls School in Maihar district brutally beat two female students. One student fell unconscious and another suffered a broken arm in the alleged beating.
