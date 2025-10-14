ETV Bharat / state

Suspended For Bursting Firecrackers At School, Class 10 Student Dies By Suicide In Madhya Pradesh

Niwari: In a heartbreaking incident, a class 10 boy died due to suspected suicide after being allegedly beaten and suspended from the school for bursting firecrackers on the school premises in Madhya Pradesh's Niwari, the family said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sahil, a 10th-grade student at St. Alphonsa High School in Prithvipur, Niwari district. A signboard at Niwari in Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat) Father Makes Serious Allegations Sahil's father, Ramkumar Yadav said that his son had recently burst a firecracker on the school premises which agitated the administration. Yadav alleged that the school priest brutally beat him while the administration also called him to the school. He said that he apologized to the school administration, the Father, and the principal, and also made his son apologize and also promised that his son's act would not happen again. Deceased student Sahil's father Ramkumar Yadav(R) (ETV Bharat) However, the school management told him that his son was being expelled from school, Yadav said. He said that after much pleading, the school Father and principal told him to keep his son at home for 15 days, as he was suspended from school for the said period.