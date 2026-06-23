Suspended Fire Officer Seeks Probe Into Lucknow Blaze, Blames Chief Fire Officer
In his letter, Singh argued that an FSSO's responsibilities are limited to local inspections and reporting.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
Lucknow: A suspended Fire Station Second Officer (FSSO) has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking an impartial probe into the deadly fire in Lucknow's Aliganj that claimed 15 lives.
The officer alleged that the Chief Fire Officer (CFO), not junior officials, should be held accountable for lapses in fire safety and enforcement.
Kamalendra Kumar Singh, who was suspended following the June 22 fire, also released a video along with the letter, stating that the action taken against him was unjustified and that the real responsibility lay with senior officials.
In his letter, Singh said the Aliganj tragedy had plunged the state into grief and anger but argued that an FSSO's responsibilities are limited to local inspections and reporting.
He said the authority to grant fire safety clearance to buildings and oversee the city's overall fire safety system rests with the CFO. Therefore, he said, accountability should extend to senior officials responsible for enforcing fire safety regulations.
Singh alleged that the building, which had been approved for residential use, had been functioning commercially for several years and that senior officials should have been aware of the violation.
He also said there were delays and a lack of coordination during the rescue and relief operations after the fire. The suspended officer urged the Chief Minister to reconsider the action taken against him, identify the officials actually responsible for the tragedy, initiate departmental and legal proceedings against them, and ensure timely justice and adequate compensation for the victims' families.
Following the Aliganj fire, the state government suspended four officials, including Executive Engineer Gaurav Kumar, FSSO Kamalendra Kumar Singh, Assistant Engineer Anil Kumar and Junior Engineer Pramod Pandey. The government also ordered an inquiry into their role in the incident.
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