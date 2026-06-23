ETV Bharat / state

Suspended Fire Officer Seeks Probe Into Lucknow Blaze, Blames Chief Fire Officer

File photo of the fire that erupted at a coaching centre in Lucknow on Monday ( Etv Bharat )

Lucknow: A suspended Fire Station Second Officer (FSSO) has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking an impartial probe into the deadly fire in Lucknow's Aliganj that claimed 15 lives.

The officer alleged that the Chief Fire Officer (CFO), not junior officials, should be held accountable for lapses in fire safety and enforcement.

Kamalendra Kumar Singh, who was suspended following the June 22 fire, also released a video along with the letter, stating that the action taken against him was unjustified and that the real responsibility lay with senior officials.

In his letter, Singh said the Aliganj tragedy had plunged the state into grief and anger but argued that an FSSO's responsibilities are limited to local inspections and reporting.