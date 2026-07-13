ETV Bharat / state

Suspended Employee Of Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Arrested For Donation 'Irregularities'

A white blanket of snow covers Badrinath Dham temple as the area receives fresh snowfall in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Friday, March 20, 2026. ( IANS )

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police have arrested Pramod Nautiyal, the accused in the alleged irregularities in the handling of donations at the Badrinath temple, from his residence here, police said on Monday.

Nautiyal was arrested on Sunday night by the Chamoli Police and taken to Badrinath, where he is currently being questioned, Senior Superintendent of Police, Chamoli, Surjit Singh Panwar said.

Nautiyal is a suspended employee of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC). An FIR was lodged late Tuesday night against Nautiyal, who served as the Personal Assistant to the BKTC chairman, police said.

The BKTC's four-member inquiry committee had found the allegations of irregularities in donation management against Nautiyal to be prima facie true. The BKTC is a statutory body which manages the Badrinath temple and other shrines in Uttarakhand.